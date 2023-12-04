Your Daily HomeScope for December 04, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

The chore of mowing the lawn can be useful and that may make it less onerous. Do something extra eco-friendly today -- convert grass clippings to free fertilizer in your compost pile.





Taurus

You can lead a man to romance but unless he is born with that particular trait you may never be able to teach him to light the candles. Let him praise your talent for creating romance. Conversely, appreciate him for the talents he possesses. Remember no one likes to feel they need to change to suit someone else's opinion.





Gemini

Your cooking the entree at the annual progressive dinner was the luck of the draw this year. Although you may have felt this was beyond your skill, you have a wonderful surprise in store for everyone but most of all yourself. Emptying the garbage and making room for the inevitable dirty dishes will make your kitchen look party ready.





Cancer

Peony bushes are lush with flowers to cut for a wedding bouquet wrapped in silk ribbon. Now you are no longer Mistress Mary growing a garden.





Leo

You are an excellent mother today (and every day). Being the single mom of a son means you can teach him the finer points of etiquette that will serve him well throughout his life.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.





Virgo

Efficiency is one of your sign's hallmarks. Look around your kitchen. If changing the way the refrigerator door open would streamline your putting groceries away, make the change.





Libra

Savvy shopping means going alone today and only following your list. Many credit cards now offer savings when you use your card to purchase particular products or at certain retailers. The key is to pay the balance off religiously each month unless it is a big-ticket item you have budgeted for.





Scorpio

You don't need all that! Pack light. If you travel with a friend, consider packing a change of clothes in each other's luggage so if the airline misplaces it, you won't be caught without a fresh set of under and outerwear.





Sagittarius

Food that is naturally colorful not only looks good on the plate but the different colors mean you are adding different nutrients into your body. Remember in all you do today that variety spices up your journey through life.





Capricorn

You will get a kick out of showing off today. Highlight the piece you recently added to your collection by making it a focal point. A spray of flowers on the mantle under a large framed painting draws the eye to this pleasant use of space.





Aquarius

It isn't your passport that will take time to get it is your birth certificate. When you order it today, send an overnight self-addressed stamped envelope and you will shave at least a week or more off the mail time.





Pisces

Saying no doesn't need to be an act of defiance. If you are uncomfortable with the group congregating at your home after the movie say so. You will make someone happy who has been waiting for the opportunity to show off his place but may have been too shy to say so.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.