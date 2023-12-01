Your Daily HomeScope for December 01, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Today is the time to do the job right the first time. Even if it takes more effort, the results will please you. There is a knack to showing your home for sale online. Make sure to pick up children's' toys and evidence of pets when you are snapping those pictures.





Taurus

Your job is to know your body well enough to meet its requirements for health and diet. Like it or not, there is no replacement for getting off your behind and moving. Water aerobics are readily available everywhere -- don't delay action.





Gemini

Your excellent idea is about to grow tremendously. As you create your first business card for your new venture keep in mind that it should be something you are proud to hand out. If you are marketing your product or service to seniors, make your phone number in a large, easily readable font.





Cancer

It is indeed difficult to feel romantic, motherly or even like going to work when you are shouldering the weight of stress. Take a moment to plan a six-day week with your family, spouse, or both. Leave tomorrow as an open day, free from chores.





Leo

Contrast and variation equate with vitality in floral arrangements, the courses of a meal and the way you dress. Step outside the box today and heads will turn your way with real smiles.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.





Virgo

Spending time outdoors but not with the insects is the purpose of a screened sun room. Design your screened patio with complementary elements. Wood and wicker are a natural complement to weathered iron. Add potted plants for color.





Libra

You may feel as if you are in a straight jacket when it comes to your romance if you and your spouse enjoyed eating out a lot. Now may be the time to apply yourself to cooking with a gourmand's touch. Start with one recipe and use care following the directions. You may try cooking together to add to the fun.





Scorpio

When it's hot, look for little ways you can positively impact your utility bill today. Maximize the efficiency of your ceiling fan by rotating the blades counter-clockwise to pull warm air upward.





Sagittarius

What is most important to you in a home? This is a good day for you and your fiance to sit down together and have a heart-to-heart conversation about this question. Bring a sketch pad to make the discussion fun.





Capricorn

It is okay to crow about yourself. Doing a good job matters all the time and showing up early will earn you points with your superiors. Keep that list of the extra duties you have taken on nearby -- you could be invited to talk about promotions and a raise.





Aquarius

Pointing out the negative is a positive action today. Hearing someone use the facilities in the midst of dinner made you crazy as a young adult. It simply was not right. Which rooms should be separated acoustically? The architect of your home needs to know as she begins the design work.





Pisces

Slippery, silky-feeling sheets are not practical for the sexiness you are feeling. An animal print in cotton will certainly growl your playful mood to your partner.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!