Your Daily HomeScope for August 28, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

The camera you so recently fell in like with and purchased did not come with a removable lens. If you value your investment, place a clear cap over the end of the lens before you go on vacation. It'll offer protection from scratches on your hiking trip.





Taurus

Describe a typical workday in the life of your family as an exercise in discovering what changes you might make to your living space. Do the same for a typical weekend day. Do you need a key caddy, a better place to store sports gear or muddy shoes? Plan changes together and your home will be an even happier place.





Gemini

This is a day for solving problems before they start, from a hair trim for your hubby to a manicure for you. And don't neglect your houseplants. It is time to pinch out the growing tips of your ivy plants so they do not become straggly and unattractive.





Cancer

A craft toolbox of your own will help keep clutter at a minimum so you don't need to worry about coming back to a mess. Florist's foam will keep your carefully arranged silk orange safflower, love-in-a mist and larkspur and sweet peas intact as you transport them across town to your friend's birthday bash.





Leo

Don't hide your talents. Your pretty glazed pottery, if placed on the counter, would soften and warm the look of your stainless steel kitchen counter tops. Light a few candles and you'll have an interior design masterpiece on your hands.



Virgo

You get what you ask for when you have the facts on your side today. The single largest energy user in most apartments is the refrigerator. If yours is more than eight years old, EnergyStar models can cut utility costs in half. Talk to your landlord.





Libra

A curtain that swaggers to one side lets the light into the room where you have set up for a friendly tea party with your daughter, her dolls and her stuffed animal friends. She will love the dainty sandwiches you cut into hearts.





Scorpio

When you visited the rooms of childhood friends what did you like the most about their spaces? Consider this when remodeling a room for your own child. It is time well spent and will cheer you in addition to giving you great ideas.





Sagittarius

Taking one baby step today to improve your home is relatively easy. Start with your empty entry hall. A table with silk or cut flowers, pictures on the wall and a lighting fixture update will instantly add pizzazz.





Capricorn

Congratulations! Your request to work from home has been granted. Your phones, your computer and now your printer is wireless, making it easy for you to work from whatever room strikes your fancy.





Aquarius

The pine tree that lives outside your son's bedroom window deserves some special treatment -- through the window in the form of tent-flap curtains. Choose bold contrasts, such as brown, on the outside and red on the inside of the faux tent flap.





Pisces

You like your stuff and plan to collect more. To you it isn't clutter it creates coziness. Hmmm. What could you hang from the ceiling? A paper lantern? An umbrella? Ponder the possibilities as you lie atop your bed full of pillows.



