Your Daily HomeScope for August 25, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

A smart mind is not the lone requirement for success. Poorly maintained clothing makes you look unprofessional in the business world. If sewing on a button is beyond you, let alone tailoring pants or hemming long sleeves, locating the talents of a good seamstress is a good idea.





Taurus

Remember, just because you are excited about moving to a house with a lawn, the reasons you bought your condominium were appropriate at the time. If a potential buyer laments the lack of a dining room, mention that most parties center in the kitchen anyway.





Gemini

Adding vitamins to your diet does not mean adding another pill to swallow. Carrots cooked in their skins are more flavorful and vitamin rich. Steam them or for a sweet treat, saute in butter and honey.





Cancer

Meat-and-potatoes man the guy you married may be, but boring your meals do not have to be. Add skim milk and one tablespoon of prepared horseradish and a touch of flavor to mashed potatoes.





Leo

Check the ergonomics of your desk to avoid a headache that could put you out of commission this evening when you planned to party. Monitor and desk height are key. Also, make sure your mouse position works well, too.



Virgo

Fried chicken just might be the ultimate finger food. What is your bliss and how do you serve it? Paper plates mean less clean-up time and the leftovers, if indeed there are any, can find their way into tomorrow's brown bag lunch. So much yummier than drive-thru fare.





Libra

You had an exercise room built in your new home so that your equipment did not become a clothes rack, but if you never open the door, guess what? You will not exercise. Take stock of the room. Maybe it needs a portable stereo and some get-up-and-go music. How about peppy posters to wake you up and get you moving?





Scorpio

Don't fret over what to get the couple who is remarried and has everything. A gift made by your hands is the most meaningful. Red ribbons with lace and sparkling crystal jewels on one side, juxtaposed with white ribbon, black bows and a miniature top hat on the other make an elegant wedding wreath. Add flowers in the center in the bride's colors to make it special for your friends.





Sagittarius

A walk on the beach will reveal pebbles you can take home and use in a clear bowl of arranged silk, sea grass, and blue and white flowers. The walk will also lend clarity of thought to an issue at work that has been troubling you.





Capricorn

A neighbor's unexpected knock at your door will help you overcome a bit of shyness. An arrangement of posies provides a talking point on your breakfast table. An everyday bunch of flowers, such as marigolds, can accent the meal or the cups used to serve coffee or tea.





Aquarius

You are not immune to the feeling of wanting to curl up in a ball under a warm blanket after an especially chilly reception to your valiant efforts at the office. Exposure to drafts is a part of life. You will survive -- you always do.





Pisces

Sometimes kitchen gadgets get packed in the cupboard and aren't seen for months or years. Check the dark recesses of you pantry for useful hidden items. Same goes for your freezer. If it's been in there for more than a year, toss it.



