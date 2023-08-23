Your Daily HomeScope for August 23, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

The leaves of the plant you received as a gift are fading. This may be due to root rot caused by overwatering. Try storing it in a warm dry place to let it recover. Heed this necessity as part of your personal routine. Take the night off, the day too if you can, and relax and recoup.





Taurus

Asking for help is not inconsiderate unless you do it just as a person has sat down, TV remote in hand. While your great big zebra plant may be longing for a new home first thing in the morning might be a better time for you and your housemate to make short work of your project.





Gemini

Soup, it warms the cockles of your heart and when you share its homemade goodness with a neighbor who is ill, you will both reap the rewards. Spark up a conversation about better times to come.





Cancer

Stacking two cords of wood is hard work -- even cleaning your home will tax your already tired body. Just as you do before a workout at the gym, stretch your muscles and you will avoid injury.





Leo

Two makes more sense than one when it comes to toy boxes and playmates. Have a container for building blocks in the playroom and in the living room. Teaching your child to pick up the pieces will go better if he doesn't have to climb the stairs to put absolutely everything away. You can add that lesson to the learning curve later.



Virgo

Red and gold color schemes, opulent lamps and Victorian furniture might come to mind when you hear the word 'traditional.' Today, examine what traditional means to you as a thirty, forty or fifty-something.





Libra

The other white meat is fattening, but pregnant you is craving it. Answer what your body is telling you it needs. Pork loin chops are savory when cooked in a skillet with equal portions of apple butter and finely chopped onions.





Scorpio

The thoughtfulness of doing something for the first time is a natural part of your personality. When guests spread the marmalade you made from the oranges of your indoor orange tree on your homemade bread you are allowed to smile with pride.





Sagittarius

Helping your parents become computer savvy may be beyond your patience level. Call the local library, community college or senior center. One of these organizations undoubtedly has a free class your parents might enjoy. This will be your good deed for the day.





Capricorn

A ticking clock annoys you, but is that really what has a bee in your bonnet? Take a long walk because it is worth figuring out what changes you must make even though you have to face your fears.





Aquarius

Red and yellow undertones on painted surfaces make colors warmer. Blue and green overtones make for cooler hues. The swatches of paint you pick out today need to be lived with a bit before making a final decision. But by all means, let your creative side go and have fun.





Pisces

You do plenty for others and it is high time that you did what you wanted to do for your self. Color on color? There is do reason not to decorate that way if it makes you happy. Different textures will make your design even prettier.



