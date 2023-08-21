Your Daily HomeScope for August 21, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Bitterness is unbecoming in speech, action or food on any day, but especially today. Think before you speak or hit send. To make sure your potato salad is tasty and not a reflection of one of your darker days, stain the chopped onion with water and a bit of vinegar several times to ensure sweetness.





Taurus

Do not lament that your climbing fern has sent out bare stems. Just as winter is over the foliage will come -- same goes for plans you begin today. Take your time with the foundation or your garden shed's refurbishment.





Gemini

Ferns were popular houseplants in the Victorian age -- they were adapted to what were relatively dark rooms by today's standards. Just as the Victorians were sensitive to nuance, the Venus Hair fern is sensitive to light changes and temperamental about its owner's watering technique. Be consistent.





Cancer

It is worth a special trip to the mailbox to see what the mail person brought you. Do not procrastinate with your response. Time is of the essence when it comes to anything that has to do with money.





Leo

The ability to invite friends over is one you have given to your teenager as long as he is responsible and asks you beforehand. One pound of raw, bone-in chicken feeds two to three people. You'll need a roaster to feed your teenager's hungry buddies.



Virgo

Technology is fantastic, but it won't help you today when you venture outside city limits. Turn off your GPS and pick up a few maps of the rural town you visit. Even if it shows up on the navigation software, the information is likely outdated and inaccurate.





Libra

You and your housemates are on the same page today when it comes to decorating. Darker-than-beige carpeting and creamy walls with a white trim combination are a neutral but nice solution when several people with different furniture are renting a house together.





Scorpio

This is a day of lasting impressions. The bunch of flowers you picked up on a whim at the grocery store could be easily filled out with ivy or laurel leaves. Your arrangement will look professional and is sure to impress your teenage daughter, even though she'll never admit it.





Sagittarius

Thoughtfulness is becoming. You may consider library late fees your monthly donation to the library but if you kept your library printout on the refrigerator with a magnet, you could turn in the books for another patron's reading pleasure.





Capricorn

Remember when you loved small cozy spaces even when you had to make them with blankets and chairs? You will need that memory when you come home to find the babysitter asleep on the couch and your living room, the maid left in a perfect state of grace, rearranged. Wake the babysitter and take her home but let the children sleep in their tent.





Aquarius

You won't be under pressure if you trade an old cooking idea or tool for a better one. Pressure cookers allow you to prepare a dish three to 10 times faster than a mere pot on the stove. The best foods to cook in them are those that respond to moist heat and high temperatures, such as a whole chicken or a roast you want to fall apart.





Pisces

This is a fine day to speak to your boss about working from home one or two days a week. Sell it on the productivity factor that benefits the company, not the fact that it will give you more free time and less commuting stress.



