Your Daily HomeScope for August 18, 2023





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Shortbread takes about 25 minutes from bowl to out of the oven. Chocolaty cinnamon dip takes half that time to make and melt. Serve the dip from a big mug surrounded by shortbread fingers and watch the smiles pop out on the faces of your sorority sisters. Just be careful not to get chocolate on your costly textbooks.





Taurus

Accommodating your partner as you move in together after years of living single means you must be able to talk and listen to one another. There is no time like the present to have one of those conversations.





Gemini

Cull your shelves of books and knick-knacks you no longer want or need. Donate the books to the local literacy program and the curios to the thrift store and you will put a smile on the faces of people you will never meet.





Cancer

When all else fails take a bath. Don't forget to toss your child's rubber ducky out and add bubbles from the bottle that says milk and honey. Do turn on the underwater jets and soak as long as you need to bring your charming self back.





Leo

Look for financial solutions with benefits over years. Money is a long-term consideration when shopping for new appliances. For instance, a front-loading washer may cost more up front but will save you money on your water bill because it uses 10 not 40 gallons to cycle a load of laundry.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙





Virgo

Raising children is supposed to make you look at the world with fresh eyes. You will learn that lesson as you search for a missing pet. You may think it is creepy-crawly but remember your child bears affection for the lizard. Now aren't you glad you installed door guards to keep the winter cold and other pests outside?





Libra

Conversations in your kitchen go hand in hand with meal preparation. Too many cooks will only enrich this meal. The rich, hearty flavor of minestrone soup is certain to please your hungry dinner guests.





Scorpio

When you get home from your busy day as Mr. Mom, put music that makes you feel young again. Get revenge. Make your teenagers listen too. Maybe you'll open their cultural experience to a different time and place.





Sagittarius

Simple needs to override elegant today, but you are adept at finding the best of both worlds. Spaghetti pie, with the pasta topping the meat as the crust, will take the chill off your bones and make dinner prep a snap.





Capricorn

The cooking and cleaning can wait. Move the table back, not to vacuum, but to give your twins room to take their first steps. And don't forget to keep a camera handy. You won't want to miss monumental occasions.





Aquarius

A shopping spree with the girls could lead to an overdraft fee. Have the bank link your checking account to your credit card online. You can't afford any dings on your credit report right now.





Pisces

More little birds would congregate outside the window of your kitchen nook if you hung up some suet for them to eat to help fight off the cold. The stress relief you will get from watching them flitter and peck is a bonus.



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!