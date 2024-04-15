Your Daily HomeScope for April 15, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Suddenly it will dawn on you -- the house is all yours tonight! Instead of making popcorn and vegging out in front of the TV, why not get started on that project you've been itching to try? It will require focus that can only come from an empty house. This is your window of opportunity.





Taurus

Don't worry too much that you don't know a thing about so-called 'fine art.' When a friend asks you to go to a gallery opening, go with her despite your lack of knowledge. Trust that you know what you find appealing -- there is no right answer when it comes to aesthetics.





Gemini

Rather than the usual night of dinner, coffee and gabbing with your friends, try out an activity that is both fun and intellectual. Play a trivia game or a particularly challenging card game. Choose an activity that requires focus and interaction.





Cancer

You are absolutely certain that the cake is delicious -- you may have even had a little tastes as you peeled it off of the wax paper. The frosting, on the other hand, is not as smooth. Before you inadequately frost your entire cake, try it out on a small section and adjust your ingredients accordingly.





Leo

As you select your seeds for your garden, you may want to pat yourself on the back for selecting such a good combination. Treat your garden as you would a painter's palette. What colors would you like to see? Small blooms or large? Design your garden as you wish.



Virgo

Have you been dreaming of a koi pond in your yard? Or perhaps just a tinkling little fountain in the side yard? Water will be a very peaceful sound for you this week. Don't be surprised if most of your ambitions are water based.





Libra

For one, whole sparkling minute, you will be enchanted by the beauty of nature, unable to move from a magic spot. Take a deep breath and remember every detail before something breaks the spell.





Scorpio

While planning a friend's birthday party, toss ideas back and forth. Sometimes the crazier ideas are, the better they will be! Don't rule out getting a dunk tank or organizing a pie-eating contest. Think about what your friend loves and take it to the next level.





Sagittarius

What started out as a serious art endeavor has quickly dissolved into bouts of hilarious laughter. Needless to say, this is not a day to take yourself (or your art) too seriously. Let the theme of the day be fun -- just don't let it turn into making fun of others.





Capricorn

As much as you need to find money to repair your roof and go on a vacation, it's not a great day to ask for a raise. Put your money toward the goal that takes the greatest priority. You may have a lucky strike soon that will take care of your other financial needs.





Aquarius

You don't need to get dressed up in native garb to enjoy the cuisine of another culture -- there's no need to make a big to-do about a night of diversity. If particularly hard-to-find ingredients aren't available, substitute with the closest thing.





Pisces

As you think about the debts you owe to other people, ignore the money people owe you. This is not the time to ask for favors. Pool together the resources of your household -- a brainstorming session over dinner will reveal the solution.



