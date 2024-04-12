Your Daily HomeScope for April 12, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Find a physical task to take out some aggression that's been building within you. Take a broom to a rug and whack it over the balcony, or knead a lump of dough with abandon. Your neck and shoulders will feel more relaxed and your mind more at ease after exerting this energy for a positive cause.





Taurus

There's no doubt about it -- your project turned out better than anyone else's. Whether you're learning how to stain glass, knit, or fix an engine block, try not to be pompous about your clear victory. Take this opportunity to show others how humble and helpful you are.





Gemini

A 'light dessert' may sound a bit like an oxymoron to you, but a fresh apple and walnut torte or a homemade pomegranate sorbet may make you realize that subtle sweets can be. Enjoy the natural sweetness of these fruits, especially when they are in season.





Cancer

While strolling through a yard sale, you may happen upon the most outrageous item that you simply have to have. Don't let nay-sayers talk you out of it, and don't be too intimidated by the price. This item is so unusual it will only come across once in a lifetime.





Leo

What an achievement! Did you ever think you'd see the day when you would get so much stuff out of the garage that you can now park a car in it? Take on a big home improvement project today, cleaning and clearing necessary space. And this kind of project requires no money, just your time.



Virgo

Be flexible with your recipes tonight, really weighing the culinary impact on the recipe if you omit or add a certain ingredient. Will fried rice work without ginger? Sure. Will spaghetti work without noodles? Probably not. But asking yourself these types of questions will prevent a trip to the store.





Libra

There is a decision looming on the horizon, and though no one is saying it out loud, you can feel the impending 'big talk' right around the corner. Whether you're thinking of moving or simply tearing down a wall, decide how you feel about it now -- don't wait till your in the moment to make this decision.





Scorpio

You were cool and confident earlier, but as the big event approaches and your oven is still on the fritz, you may be feeling a healthy dose of stress. Come up with an alternate strategy now. Just having a plan B in the back of your head will help you sleep at night.





Sagittarius

Take a shopping journey in your hometown, visiting your favorite shops and letting yourself be transported by their exotic scents and beautifully made wares. Taste the goods they have to offer and sit in the sun to write about it in your journal. Enjoy the surroundings to its fullest.





Capricorn

Though you tend to be a pretty sharing person, when you can't find your gardening gloves today you may feel ready to explode with annoyance. Set some ground rules for sharing resources with your housemates. It's fine if they borrow your things, as long as you don't have to hunt for them later.





Aquarius

Your personality may lend itself to some contradictions today, finding harmony in some unlikely places. Like sweet and sour soup, you'll crave things that don't normally go together. Don't be surprised if you rearrange a room in such a way that it is both opened up and wildly cluttered.





Pisces

When you see that the neighbors are having a party this week, try your best not to snoop on their good time. Though it's okay for you to take in the scent of the barbecued food, try to ignore the lascivious conversation that may also be wafting over the fence.



