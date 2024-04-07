Your Daily HomeScope for April 07, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

You're having one of those days when you give someone a compliment and they take it as an insult. You end up spending the rest of the day trying to explain or feeling uncomfortable about the misunderstanding. Make sure you are clear or arguments may ensue where you never expected, let alone intended.





Taurus

A little walk around the fresh, blooming lushness of your garden can't help but contribute to the vivaciousness and sex appeal you're exuding today. It is the soft carpet of moss and the striking green of new grass that help to infuse you with that very attractive spirit of spring.





Gemini

Make your dining room table into the most productive boardroom table you can imagine. A roundtable discussion is just what you need to brainstorm a major project. Getting a plethora of propositions should be your objective instead of shooting down every suggestion.





Cancer

With the rays of the sun warming the ground and enough rain to supply all of this newfound energy with water, an absolute transformation is happening in your garden, and in yourself. You could be feeling overwhelmed by all of the tasks that need completing, but remind yourself that growth is naturally larger than life.





Leo

If you're considering putting in a major greenhouse like you've been dreaming of, it would be advantageous to brainstorm all of your options with friends. Teamwork is the key to making your project happen -- don't be too rigid and territorial with your plans.



Virgo

The plan to get all of the garden tasks done today is not convincing to your methodical, extremely organized, and highly creative brain. It could be so simple, you find yourself muttering as the schedule starts to become clear. Stop holding yourself back and offer your extraordinary skills -- just remember to have finesse.





Libra

It seems as if the plans for the family reunion you'd like to host at your house are going nowhere. Don't get upset if things aren't progressing the way you'd like. Remind yourself that things are slow to get going and that you shouldn't waste your time with little frustrations.





Scorpio

You're prone to having deep conversations about color and texture in a foreign restaurant this evening. Make sure you order something unique and sensuous to appreciate as you ponder the inspiration you can take home.





Sagittarius

If you followed your nose today, you'd be dusting you're your volumes of the great philosophers and having an in-depth conversation over the fence with your neighbor about the importance and meaningfulness of compost. Follow your mood and you'll have a ball wherever it takes you.





Capricorn

Don't be pulled in too many directions at home today. Instead, focus on one person and a project you've been meaning to do together. There's no need for more than one boiling and teetering kettle in the kitchen. Others' needs will better be taken on individually today.





Aquarius

It's time to shake up the routine you've created with your pets. If you always go on a morning walk with your pup, switch it over to an evening romp that lets you appreciate the days that are shining longer into the evening. A cute ceramic water bowl or a new collar will also do the trick.





Pisces

It all started when you listened to classical music on your headphones while you were walking the dog and pulling weeds this morning. The way the sun shone yellow on the newly budding trees takes you over the edge. Music and romance collide as you drift through this glorious day.



