Your Daily HomeScope for April 03, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Meet up with some foreign friends and eat delicious food at the restaurant of their choice. You crave travel and adventure, but just being around them gives you the inspiration and motivation to enhance little bits of your style. You return home seeing it through slightly different eyes.





Taurus

What is it with everybody today? You just want to amble along and everyone else seems to be in such a hurry. At least you feel as if you know where you're going and you've no need to feel rushed. Take your time and put all of your energy into carefully plodding away at a special, little project.





Gemini

When your friend starts talking about ideas for her upcoming wedding reception, the next thing you know you could be growing her favorite flowers for the background of the ceremony. You may have the tendency to rush ahead without considering the full reality of the consequences.





Cancer

Sow your basil and cilantro directly into pots; they don't like to be transplanted. Your dill will love good, well-drained soil, and marjoram will soak up the rays in a sunny corner of your garden. Make a point to remember to dry some herbs for the winter.





Leo

You are so excited to learn ways in which to make your house and garden more energy efficient. Take a trip to the library for magazines and books about how to conserve water in your vegetable garden (collecting rainwater, adding mulch and compost and keeping competitive weeds out) and other ideas your can incorporate around the house.



Virgo

You are absolutely committed to transplanting every last one of your seedlings today. Make sure the soil and night temperatures are warm enough. Don't fall for the temptation of planting tomatoes or peppers if it's not time. You might be enthusiastic to the point of going a bit too far.





Libra

Your garden is your secret hideaway, your paradise and place of strenuous labor and relaxation. You could write poetry and sing love songs to your garden, but remember that it's not just romance going on here, but a kind of business as well. Your household can much better subsist off a bumper crop of veggies than of dahlias.





Scorpio

You offer to cut your housemate's hair out of a genuine desire to be of service (you're really not out for gains, though he'll look a lot better when you're through with him). If someone around you is unfortunate enough to be ill today, you're already making soup and your special ginger lemon concoction.





Sagittarius

It's fun to follow a pattern and a recipe, and you get true satisfaction from creating the intended outcome. But you sometimes crave to invent daring dishes from scratch or to sew with a reckless abandon. How wonderful is it to sow a bed of wildflowers and see what constellations take place.





Capricorn

It gives you a lot of security to know that you have coffee every week with your friend on a given morning and that your watercolor class marks one night of the week and your book club another. You thrive on regularity -- there might be a certain postponement in your midst that rocks the boat a bit.





Aquarius

Embrace your closet Bohemian. Wearing colorful and textured fabrics will help you to feel your soaring spirit today. Dig into your closet for scarves, hats and shawls. Delve into your jewelry box for forgotten gems that will sparkle and jingle with you as you dance about your day.





Pisces

Your basement becomes a maze as you surround yourself with piles of various sorts in an effort to organize. You run across so many puzzles and riddles in your devotion to orderliness that you may become restless and want to climb out of your hole before finishing. You have the stamina to find your way out of whatever crazy project you get yourself into.



