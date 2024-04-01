Your Daily HomeScope for April 01, 2024





If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!





Aries

Your bedroom is the last thing you see at night and the first thing you see in the morning. A basket placed beside the bed will hold your clutter of books and magazines neatly, like you planned it to look that way all along.





Taurus

You will be attracted to green things this day. Unencumbered land in front of your home is considered auspicious in Feng Shui and in suburban America. If it is verdant and green, all the better. Water your lawn in the morning or evening so it soaks in rather than evaporates.





Gemini

Let the light in today. Put a plant and a few of your objets d'art on the top shelf of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelf, which serves as a room divider. Its purpose won't change, but your place will portray an overall more connected feeling.





Cancer

Yesterday's good deeds left you feeling so great that the next time volunteers are called for, your hand will shoot up without a thought of the consequences. Act with thoughtfulness, but do not let that get in the way of your committed time to your own family.





Leo

Think before you throw anything away. Those shaped molds you've been hanging onto might double as pretty soap molds for the class you've wanted to take with your girlfriends.



Virgo

To you, a four-poster bed is the height of elegance. You feel like a queen dallying in its sheets. Showcase its distinctive shape by choosing simple fabrics -- let this piece of furniture speak for itself.





Libra

The right fit is important to you and your investment of time, energy and funds. Wooden containers may cost half as much if you build them yourself. Plus, if you need an unusual shape and want to match the paint to your home's trim, you are in control.





Scorpio

Accentuating the positive is one of your hard-learned skills, but when it comes to seeing the silver lining you're a whiz. A wall of open shelves can be made prettier by accent molding that you highlight with paint.





Sagittarius

Tearing lettuce from your garden to assemble a salad for dinner may be the highlight of your day. Sometimes roughness is necessary to make you appreciate what is actually important and worthy of your time.





Capricorn

Remove the lens cap and the world doesn't look so bleak. Put the lens cap in your pocket and you will be able to find it later when you want to shut the world out. It is more than okay to feel like a hermit today -- you deserve some alone time.





Aquarius

Let your fingers play with tactile pieces as you create today with memories and curios. The design aspects should point to the memorabilia you are compiling on a quilted or altered-art piece.





Pisces

To install Neptune's domain in your backyard, you had to save your conch shells, but it was worth it. Now it's time to save money again. Can you learn how to check and correct the ph balance yourself and thus avoid weekly pool fees?



