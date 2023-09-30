Your Daily FoodScope for September 30, 2023





Aries

Your caustic and insensitive remarks may have hurt someone's feelings, so do something special to make up for it. Invite this person to dinner and explain what you really meant. They won't really care as long as you're paying for the fettuccine with creamy lobster sauce and expensive bottle of champagne.





Taurus

Get on your pulpit and boldly preach your nutritional mantra and you might just get a couple of eggs thrown in your kisser! Use cunning and stealth to spread your message instead. A sexy t-shirt and a healthy glow may be all you need, and the unbelievers will see why you enjoy your salads and tofu so much.





Gemini

Dinner plans may hard to arrange tonight as discriminating tastes will prevail. So suggest an American fusion bistro where diversity rules. The only thing French may be the fries, while the Chinese chicken salad will be the Far East's lone representative, but there should be something for everyone.





Cancer

Do something special for yourself today. A sauna or yoga will be invigorating but sweaty, so go to dinner instead. Dine at a fun Tex-Mex place and order the chipotle and mesquite-grilled spare ribs with a side of chili. You'll get just as sweaty without doing all that work.





Leo

You often magnify stories of your exploits for maximum effect. Your friends know this about you, but they secretly smile when you go on and on. But you'll actually astound them today when your homemade seafood chowder is as good as you've bragged, maybe even better.



Virgo

You'll want to rush through something today, but that'll prove impossible. So take your time; patience will indeed be a virtue. A slice of double chocolate cake will be so thick and dense it'll be hours until you get to the bottom of it. Better have a quart of milk ready.





Libra

You'll press all the right buttons today as you get good responses back from everything you do. So bring in a homemade casserole from home, but don't tell them what's in it. They'll be amazed when they discover it's made from tilapia and squid, but they won't be surprised that you came up with something so exotic yet so delicious.





Scorpio

Risk taking of any kind is not advised today, especially anything related to your health. So don't jaywalk, pet mean-looking dogs or dine at the day-old sushi shop. Keep things safe and conservative; chicken pot pies may not have wow appeal, but at least you'll walk away unscathed.





Sagittarius

Expect the unexpected today. Spur-of-the-moment actions could be fun, and have you experiencing news things. So welcome dinner at a vegetarian restaurant tonight. You never knew dandelion sprouts and nasturtium could be so versatile or delicious, especially when served as part of a salad.





Capricorn

Keep on keeping on today and you'll accomplish all of your goals. Perseverance will have its rewards as you overcome tough odds. Your winning streak will continue after work when homemade tuna tartar and crab bisque won't seem as difficult to make as they had in the past.





Aquarius

You'll get a glimpse of heaven today and you won't have to go to church to get it. In fact, you won't even have to leave your house. It'll be there on your oven, simmering away. And when that pot of homemade chicken and shrimp gumbo is finally ready, the resulting goodness will be heavenly.





Pisces

Pay attention to what you're doing today to avoid accidents or haphazard events. The most innocent of situations could prove dangerous, so be prepared, especially in the kitchen. Oh, you'll have no problem preparing a chicken and mushroom casserole; it'll be the utensils that'll prove problematic. Use plastic sporks instead.



