Your Daily FoodScope for September 25, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Don't get mixed up in detail-heavy projects today. You know the type: They seem easy from at the outset but soon spiral into an incomprehensible mess. Keep dinner just as simple. Slap a few T-bones or ribs on the grill and let 'er rip! A casserole will turn out to be an incomprehensible mess.





Taurus

You'll know what you want today, and you'll hold out to get it. You've got a stubborn streak a mile long, and you can wait forever. So pity the fool who gets into a stare down with you, eyeing up that last Philly soft pretzel. You'll go all day if you have to.





Gemini

You may notice a group of people gathering outside today. You'll wonder what they're looking at and why they're snooping around. But you'll be disappointed to learn that it's not you but the freshly baked apple pies you've got cooling on the windowsill that they're really interested in.





Cancer

Your talent for helping friends through emotional crises by feeding them comfort food could be spun into a single therapist-chef business. Picture clients lying on your couch -- near a bowl of M&M's on a side table -- eating mac and cheese while telling you their problems.





Leo

It's funny how quickly money can slip through your fingers, most of it going for things you bought on a whim, soon to be ignored and forgotten. Learn to channel your spending urges into something more productive. Splurge at an Italian restaurant when the mood strikes next. The veal saltimbocca will be unforgettable.



Virgo

You may have a household of awards and plaques honoring your many past achievements. But don't think that your current accomplishments don't go unnoticed. It's in the faces of your family when they leave your table stuffed: joy, bliss, and if you've just served homemade chocolate chip cake, utter euphoria.





Libra

Today will be good one for socializing. Someone's always throwing a barbecue, and your presence is always welcome. That's because you're a conscientious guest who always brings something along. Whether it's a bottle of wine, homemade potato salad or a cheese platter, you never arrive empty-handed.





Scorpio

The devil will be in the details today, and what you'll find will be hellish. Sugars. High-fructose corn syrup. MSG. Fats. They're everywhere, especially in prepackaged foods. Your best bet is to make your own. Homemade beef pot pies may take longer to prepare, but at least you'll be able to control what goes in 'em.





Sagittarius

Greet the day by getting in touch with your inner self. Yoga or meditation will leave you feeling relaxed yet invigorated. Following that with a healthy meal will up the spiritual ante, and an egg white omelet and seasonal fruit in cream will be heavenly.





Capricorn

You're not one to talk on the phone for hours, especially if the call is long distance. You prefer more personal ways of reaching across the water. Nothing say 'miss you' more than a basket filled with homemade jams, jellies and marmalades. In the long run, you'll probably pay less in postage than you will in phone bills.





Aquarius

You'll have a lot to do at home today. But throw a pot roast, potatoes and carrots into your crock-pot before starting. You'll work harder as the day progresses and the mouth-watering aroma intensifies. You should finish your chores about the same time that roast is ready, and then it's time for your just rewards.





Pisces

Cooking shows can be especially beneficial to the novice cook, mainly because you can see what they're doing. Record an episode you particularly like, watch it a few times to get the nuances and the ingredients down, and then go for broke. The resulting fedelini with tuna and chickpeas will be TV worthy.



