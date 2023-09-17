Your Daily FoodScope for September 17, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll flirt with unhealthy eating today, but it's up to you how far you go. Taking a big whiff of a pot of delicious, buttery cream of mushroom soup will have you tempted to dive in. But then you'll sniff the fresh aroma of a vat of lean, mean chicken noodle soup, and you'll know which way to go.





Taurus

Maybe it's the anticipation that will have you breaking character today. But you'll feel daring and ready for new experiences. You may even agree to try what for you will be an unusual lunch suggestion, and you'll down calamari with obvious glee, tentacles and all.





Gemini

You'll be challenged to follow through on your boastful claims today. A throw down may be agreed upon, but when your challengers taste the awesome goodness of your homemade navy bean and ham soup, they'll apologize profusely for having ever doubted you.





Cancer

You'll walk on what you consider the wild side today. For you that could be as bold as jaywalking or returning a library book past its due date. But the kicker will come at lunch when you order a bacon cheeseburger medium rare, and with extra bacon!





Leo

Stay around people with the same as IQ as you if you want to look like an intellectual. Real smart people will see right through you, and gleefully debunk your claims that someone named Julius invented the Caesar salad and London broil comes from London.



Virgo

Using cold logic to deal with people always makes you seem, well, cold. No wonder they don't like working with you. Use a little warmth and they might see past your icy demeanor. So smile, laugh a little, and get rid of that pint of pistachio ice cream, dammit!





Libra

The only way to settle mental conundrums is to communicate with your innermost self. This will help you answers your deepest questions, and you'll finally be able to decide between Manhattan and New England clam chowder. Chow down on that as you decide between the clams casino and oysters Rockefeller.





Scorpio

You can learn big things by reading the small print. Check out the label on a seven-ounce can of pink salmon. It contains very little fat and sodium, only 80 calories and a whopping 10 grams of protein! Then maybe you'll see that big things really do come on small packages.





Sagittarius

Your mind will be playing tug-of-war today. One half will want a calorie-heavy Philly hoagie for lunch, while the other craves a grilled salmon rice bowl. Only you can decide the outcome, but you may want to decide on the hoagie. Real Philadelphians will show you no mercy if you go for the wimpy rice bowl.





Capricorn

Embrace the company of flighty people today. They may be kooky, but they can teach you a thing or two about having fun. They might even take you lunch at a hip French restaurant where you'll discover the joys of pork cassoulet before getting kicked out for doing the Can-Can on the table.





Aquarius

Sizzling affairs always cool down, and can become downright boring. So do what you can to keep those fires roaring. A romantic dinner alone may not do the trick, unless there's plenty of oysters, champagne and chocolate on the menu.





Pisces

Today will be yin and yang as everything will have two distinct sides. A seemingly healthy turkey breast on whole wheat will be slathered with mayo and a bowl of fresh blueberries will be topped with a mountain of whipped cream -- not that there's anything wrong with it.



