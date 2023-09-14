Your Daily FoodScope for September 14, 2023





Aries

A day of quick thinking and spontaneous decisions will leave you mentally exhausted. Take-out Chinese will be in order for dinner; honey-walnut prawns and won ton soup will be perfect. You can eat them as you watch TV. But avoid 'Jeopardy' or anything challenging - a sitcom will be right up your alley.





Taurus

Patience will indeed be a virtue today. This may go against your personality, but you'll be well rewarded. It could take a while to get a table at the hip new French restaurant, but the superb beef bourguignon followed by apple tarte aux pommes will make the wait well worth it.





Gemini

You'll be in a fiery, talkative mood today. But you may have to keep your opinions to yourself when dining with people of lesser sensitivities. Nothing turns people off more than a big mouth, and that egg drop soup won't be quite as enjoyable when someone drops it on your head.





Cancer

You tend to speak before you think. So carefully weigh your words before opening your mouth today, but don't go too far with that. You'll stammer and stutter at the most inopportune time, and the next thing you that last bear claw will be snapped up by someone faster on the trigger.





Leo

A penchant for spicy food will have you seeing the fiery potential in everything you eat today. Tabasco in your scrambled eggs and red pepper flakes in a tuna sandwich will light your fire. But an authentic Szechuan orange chicken with red chilies dinner will be absolutely hellish, in the best good way, of course.



Virgo

Helping other people will give you a sense of purpose today. Handing out bagels, orange juice or homemade sandwiches to the homeless will buy you lots of karma, and give you the feeling that you've actually made a difference today.





Libra

Today will be as great as an expensive dinner at a snooty French restaurant where the coq au vin will be amazing. Too bad your waiter will have an obvious grudge on his shoulder. You may not speak much French, but you'll have the feeling that what he muttered under his breath wasn't very nice.





Scorpio

Even the most innocuous situations could be life threatening today. So watch your every step as misfortune could easily happen. Don't even think of snacking on a box of Cracker Jacks. You may accidentally choke on the toy that's hidden deep inside every box.





Sagittarius

Your kids may drive you nuts at breakfast today. But they'll be a pleasure compared to your childish coworkers. Their drama and whining could get the best of you, and may find yourself under your desk, curled in the fetal position and slamming fistfuls of Cap'n Crunch into your mouth.





Capricorn

A steady stretch of overtime may have your friends grumbling that they rarely see you anymore. So bust out of work as early as you can and take the gang to a dinner of their choice. The free-flowing conversation and rounds of pasta dishes will make you see first hand what you've been missing.





Aquarius

You don't often go for bohemian eateries or recipes, but dinner with friends may have you changing your tune tonight. You had no idea that the menu at a vegetarian restaurant could be so varied and delicious. Why, the faux chicken tastes just like... you got it... chicken!





Pisces

Things that were hidden from you may be revealed today. Read the nutritional label on foods and you'll see that high-fructose corn syrup can be found in everything from soda, salad dressings, syrups and baked goods. Nasty. Drop these things from your diet and eat natural sources of sugar like fruit, instead.



