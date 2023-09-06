Your Daily FoodScope for September 06, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll be driving along at breakneck speed today when... BAM!... a wall will pop up out of nowhere and you'll drive right into it! The wall, of course, will be hunger brought on by a lack of morning nutrition. Don't make the same mistake tomorrow. Could it kill you to get up a little earlier and scramble some eggs?





Taurus

People may not understand your strict diet of veggies, fruit, lean proteins and whole grain carbs, and mock you for it. But the benefits are obvious in your healthy glow and trim figure. So enjoy your Cobb salad while they slam down fast food fried chicken. You'll be able hear their arteries hardening from where you sit.





Gemini

Eating healthy can be a challenge when you're a busy person. But there are many nutritious snacks you can munch on while on the run. Hard-boiled eggs are like little protein bombs, while trail mix, packets of nuts and bananas are quick energy sources you can throw into your jacket pocket or briefcase.





Cancer

Your day could be as good as dining on caviar, steak and lobster and French champagne at Sardi's with Liza. Or it could be as bad as getting an outrageous bill for it all, and she doesn't seem to be reaching for her purse.





Leo

It's obvious that your recent switch to a healthy diet is making a big difference. All those grilled chicken breasts, salads and salmon filets have really helped lean you down. But flaunting it front of your friends will just be rude, and they'll eat pizza slices right in front of you just to see the look of lust on your face.



Virgo

A box of chocolates left on your desk could be an amorous gift from an anonymous coworker. Or it might be from a jealous frenemy who wants to fatten you up. But you don't question motives or wonder where they came from. After all, they're from Switzerland, they're expensive and they're absolutely heavenly!





Libra

It's easy to get sentimental when thinking of your younger days when you could eat whatever you wanted. These days, though, all that fast food goes right to your hips, and hardens your arteries. You may be older now, but you're a lot wiser, and you know the difference between good eats and crap.





Scorpio

The boss will be in a good mood today, so pitch some of your fabulous new ideas. Who knows, you may be proclaimed the office genius. But don't brag about your success to coworkers at a celebratory Mexican burrito lunch. They might demand that the new office big shot pay the check.





Sagittarius

You may feel a lot less daring and perhaps a touch cranky today. And this will become glaringly evident should you go to lunch with coworkers. Nothing on the menu will suit your whims and you might throw a hissy fit when you see that don't serve peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.





Capricorn

Today will be a great one if you start it off with a healthy breakfast. Scrambled egg whites, turkey sausage links and wheat toast will get the day off on a good foot. Still, there's something you seem to be missing. Oh, yeah! A glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice will complete this nutritious scene.





Aquarius

Your subliminal mind may have you seeing break-dancing crackers, high-stepping jars of peanut butter and a chorus line of milk cartons doing the Can-Can. It might be a good idea to eat a little snack an hour before going to bed. As it is, midnight hunger may be playing tricks with your mind.





Pisces

Coworkers will seek out your assistance today. You'll be glad to help, but you'll be disappointed when they don't offer retribution. You can dish out your comeuppance at lunch, when you heat up your homemade manicotti and make no attempt to share.



