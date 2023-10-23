Your Daily FoodScope for October 23, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Today will be a good one to start on oft-delayed home projects. Enlist your family's help and you'll be surprised by how quickly things get accomplished. Show thanks for the aid by taking the brood to dinner. You'll be surprised at how quickly they polish off a couple of veggie pizzas and a plate of fried mozzarella.





Taurus

You may have planned a special dinner at home with someone just as special. Aesthetics will be important, so be prepared with candles, soft music and a bouquet centerpiece. Complete the scene with a delicious coq au vin and a bottle of Napa Valley Shiraz and the night might not end until tomorrow morning.





Gemini

Don't let home projects overwhelm you today. Accomplish as much as you can, but knock off in the late afternoon. You're entitled to a little R and R. So slap a couple of burgers and corn on the cob on the grill, settle down into your hammock with a cold iced tea and chill, baby, chill!





Cancer

Today won't be a good one to start new home projects. They won't be complicated or difficult; you just won't feel like working. So spend the afternoon at the movies instead. Then the only thing you'll want to work on is a container of butter popcorn that's as big as a shopping bag.





Leo

A feeling of happiness and contentment will overwhelm you today. So share it with your friends by inviting them over for a cookout. You'll provide the barbecued chicken, chips and salsa, German beer and, of course, your contagious good cheer and humor. They may never leave, which will be just fine with you.



Virgo

A small windfall of cash may have you splashing out today. It'll be okay to splurge, but remember your limits. Dinner at a four-star restaurant may be pricier than you thought, so stick with the local Chinese. Your money will go a lot further, and a five-course roasted duck dinner will still leave you with leftover cash.





Libra

Get in the car today and pick a destination where you can breathe in the fresh air. The lake or the country will be perfect, especially if you bring a friend and pack a lunch. Basking in the sun will be invigorating, so will a couple of spicy calzones and a bottle of Chilean cabernet.





Scorpio

Temptations lurk everywhere, putting a toll on your willpower. Giving in would be easy; then you can eat as much pizza, ice cream and potato chips as you want. But you're stronger than that, and a shrimp and pasta salad could be your salvation.





Sagittarius

Your family will look to you to be their nutritional guiding light today. That's a big responsibility, but you're up for the challenge. So plan a healthy dinner that's also delicious and filling. Grilled blackened redfish with rice pilaf and steamed asparagus will be exactly what they're craving.





Capricorn

You'll focus so much attention on working around the house today you won't notice the time. It'll be easy to kill the entire day, but knock off when the sun goes down. You'll still have one more task to complete -- making stuffed peppers and scalloped potatoes won't seem like work at all.





Aquarius

A relationship with someone who's your opposite could have you seeing things in a new light. They may teach you healthy alternatives to your meat and potatoes diet, and you'll gain a new appreciation for tofu, organic veggies and edible weeds.





Pisces

Friends owe you favors, and it's payback time. You won't ask for too much, just dinner at a fine restaurant where you'll have your pick of lamb chops, stuffed pork chops or Punjabi masala chops. If they fudge, let them know that you'll never drive them to the airport again.



