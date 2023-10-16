Your Daily FoodScope for October 16, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll want to make short work of your chores today, because you have major plans for later. They won't be anything extravagant, but that doesn't diminish their importance. But it will involve throwing a few T-bone steaks on the barby, pouring a long cool ice tea, swinging in your hammock and waiting for those steaks to cook.





Taurus

Keep your impulses in check if out shopping today. Doing so will keep you from buying things you don't need or can't afford. But your resolve could dissolve as you pass a chocolate shop that's sells French truffles. You may not need ten of them, but at least you can afford them.





Gemini

It's a good day to do as little thinking as possible. There's nothing wrong with being brainless every so often; it's good to give your mind a rest. So slap a few cheeseburgers on the grill, rip open a bag of pretzels, settle yourself in your lawn chair and just stare into space.





Cancer

You'll weigh the choice of painting the town red tonight or relaxing at home. The former could involve spending a lot of money on warm beer and cold pizza. The latter, however, offers a multitude of nice choices, chief of those being a nice home cooked meatloaf and mashers, and an unlimited supply of cold beer.





Leo

Don't lecture friends about their eating habits when yours aren't perfect. This not only labels you a hypocrite, but it puts you under intense scrutiny as well. So look every which way before leaving the pizza shop with your large calzone, and remember to carry an apple in case anyone's watching.



Virgo

You'll go over the details and the nuances, do the research and seek the advice of experts. But soon it'll be time for the planning to end and the real work to begin, and when you're done your first stab at New England clam chowder will be a rousing success!





Libra

Your family will get up on the wrong side of the bed today while you'll prance around like Pan at a bacchanal. It'll be easy to turn those frowns upside down, though. All you have to do is rustle up some buttermilk pancakes, sausage patties and orange juice and they'll soon join you as you celebrate a brand-new day!





Scorpio

The temptation to nap the day away will be strong today, but you've got chores to attend to. So get them out of the way early, and don't forget to stop at a grocery store. You'll need ground beef and chicken breast to slap on the barby when you finally get to swing in that hammock.





Sagittarius

A certain member of your family may be a little touchy today, so watch what you say. It will be best to leave this person alone for a while, but it couldn't hurt to prepare a little surprise. A quick batch of oatmeal cookies or a dish of peanut butter crackers are the type of simple treats that turn one's mood right around.





Capricorn

It may be time to pass the gauntlet to one of your kids who expresses an interest in cooking. Start with the basics. Grilled cheese sandwiches may seem simple to you, but to your child it may be like a mystical adventure. Teach them how to heat up a can of tomato soup and you two can share a wonderful lunch together.





Aquarius

Today will be good, great, the BEST! You'll find a lost cell phone, an old friend will reach you and you'll win tickets to a concert! And that'll all be before lunch! Wait until dinner when the waiter tells you the lamb chops with mint are on the house and you're the new owner of the restaurant!





Pisces

Today will be a great one to pack a food basket, grab a book of poetry and head into the country for a little R and R. Bring someone special along to help you celebrate the day. They might not as enthralled with the poetry as you are, but they'll love the cheese and crackers, liverwurst sandwiches and bottle of cabernet.



