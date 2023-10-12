Your Daily FoodScope for October 12, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Slow-moving people will keep you from racing through the day at your typical breakneck speed. But an unhurried pace will let you experience the little nuances of your world. So take a tea break. For once you may finally appreciate the subtle flavors and aroma of a cup of Japanese Gyokuro tea.





Taurus

You'll start the day with an energy that you'll hope you can sustain. Alas, your vim will peter out in a scant few hours, followed shortly by your vigor. But don't fret, as lunch is right around the corner. A chicken salad with apple slices and walnuts will bring back your vigor while a cup of lentil soup will restore your vim.





Gemini

You may have so many matters to attend to today that you'll fail to remember some personal ones. Forgetting a family member's birthday is never good, but there are ways to beg forgiveness. Bringing home a double-decker German chocolate cake is one, unless the family member is trying to lose weight. Then you might find yourself in even deeper trouble.





Cancer

You're the captain of the ship today, looking over the bow at the reef you're about to crash into. Today will be one a rough one, but it'll be over soon. Have something comforting for dinner, but not crabs, clams, tuna or anything else that came from the sea.





Leo

A desire to be in the spotlight will have you resorting to showy and ostentatious behavior. But sticking French fries up your nose will seem juvenile to everyone but you. Find other ways of calling attention to yourself. Pouring hot cheese all over your body and handing out bags of nacho chips could win you some new friends.



Virgo

From home to work and back again will be the extent of your traveling today. Satisfy your wanderlust at a local ethnic restaurant instead. You'll want hot and spicy, much like the vacation you wish you could take. So amp up the temperature with Thai, although Szechuan will get you hot under the collar, too.





Libra

Opportunities for overindulgence will be many today, and your willpower will take quite a pounding. But hold fast to your unwavering commitment to keep your caloric intake in check. Go for healthy snacks like carrot and celery sticks and yogurt dip, and ignore the chocolate chip cookies calling your name.





Scorpio

Your inner demons will be in a feisty mood today, and struggling with them will be tough. They'll have you drinking too much coffee and eating too many bagels, and cause you to lust after fried chicken, biscuits and mashers drowning in gravy. You may actually let them get the upper hand.





Sagittarius

You'll oblige coworkers' pastry lust by bringing in homemade scones, cinnamon rolls and angel wings. But you may inadvertently be creating a monster as they'll expect the same tomorrow and the next day and the day after that. After a week of pastries, you may want to bring in veggie sticks and a tub of yogurt.





Capricorn

You'll be like a lamb in the woods today, the same woods the wolves are holding their convention in. It'll take strength to get home, but you've got game. Eating like a lion will get you there, and the macho energy you get from a grilled salmon filet sandwich could keep you from becoming lamb chops.





Aquarius

Don't roll your eyes at older people today. There's a lot of truth to their age-old remedies, so listen and learn. Ginger really is good for what ails ya, especially if you've got tummy problems. A cup of ginger tea will help sooth an upset stomach, especially if you throw a few slivers of real ginger in there, too!





Pisces

Making yourself a nice dinner will help smooth out the rough edges of a prickly day. It doesn't have to be extravagant; pampering yourself will be the important part. Stir-fried chicken and veggies is quick and easy -- that and 'Seinfeld' reruns may finally have you chilling out.



