Your Daily FoodScope for October 05, 2023

Aries

Hanging with friends who share your nutritional habits can be good or bad, depending on which way you lean. If they throw birthday parties at the vegetarian restaurant and the cake is made of tofu, you're in good company. But if their idea of dinner is a pitcher of beer and the fried-food sampler, you might want to find other friends.





Taurus

Embracing weird ideas doesn't necessarily make you're weird. It actually distinguishes you as someone open to innovation. Collard greens, chow-chow and country-fried steak may not be your usual cup of tea. But the deep contentment you'll experience as you dine is one of the reasons they call it soul food.





Gemini

It's easy to let a fondness for cooking shows influence in-kitchen behavior. It's Southern style one day, Tuscan the next. It's good to be versatile, but stay within your nutritional boundaries. Find a cooking style that fits your lifestyle best and seek out that type of show, even if you like everything cooked in butter.





Cancer

The subtle nudging of your family into healthier ways of eating may finally be taking hold. You'll know when they not only request salad for dinner, but pick what's available from the garden as you grill chicken breast. Their healthy glows will be all the affirmation you'll need.





Leo

Stay professional today as you network. Limit yourself to one martini or glass of wine and don't immediately belly up to the hors d'oeuvres buffet. It makes you look slightly grabby and the garlic prawn and horseradish breath won't win you many new friends, either.



Virgo

You've got all this stuff going on in that frying pan -- what the heck is that? There's ground beef, green capsicum, onion, garlic, paprika and cayenne pepper, and now you're going to scramble all that with eggs? It's a madhouse! Actually, it's your famous Joe's Special and it's time for breakfast!





Libra

You can make a mundane day into something special simply by trying something new. It doesn't have to be extreme like skydiving or cobra wrangling. You're a simple person with simple tastes and crushed pistachios on top of your chocolate ice cream cone instead of jimmies will be just fine.





Scorpio

Be open to new ideas and learn to mold them to your liking. You may have never gotten into the sushi thing, but you can still turn Japanese. The bento box with grilled chicken or salmon in sauce over rice or Udon noodle curry soup will prove that there's more to Japanese cuisine than just raw fish.





Sagittarius

It doesn't have to be Earth Day for you to celebrate Mother Nature. Plan tonight's dinner as a salute to the all the good things from the earth and sea. Grilled chicken or salmon filets with locally grown veggies and breads will be a green and healthy way to enjoy an evening.





Capricorn

You're not one to be roped into get-rich-quick schemes, but be careful today, as you'll run into some smooth operators. They'll cajole and try to convince, but you're smarter than that. Buy yourself a practical present with the money you'll save. Think of all the fun you'll have with that fondue set!





Aquarius

Watching people losing weight on reality shows should inspire you to make your own changes. Which means you're eventually going to have to get your butt off the couch. Unfortunately, jogging to the kitchen for another beer and microwave popcorn doesn't constitute exercise.





Pisces

Embrace change today. Break out of the mold. Dare to be different. Proclaim independence. No, it's not National Cliche Day, but a call for you to bust loose from the norm. Put sharp instead of American cheese on your ham on rye! Woo hoo -- now you're livin'!



