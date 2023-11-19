Your Daily FoodScope for November 19, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

People always get suspicious when you come bearing tasty gifts. But your homemade blackberry scones, coupled with your magnanimous charm, will have them dropping their guard. That's when you'll pounce and sucker someone into buying you lunch at the fish market.





Taurus

Think about taking in some culture today. A trip to the art museum might seem too snooty, while classical music was never your bag. But you can get your kicks without having to sit through a four-hour film in Swedish. A big triangle of New York-style cheesecake with strawberry sauce will be a work of art.





Gemini

Tonight will be a good one to do something special for your honey. And what's more special than a home-cooked meal? Sneak home early and pop a couple of Cornish game hens into the oven, prepare rice pilaf with a citrus sauce, open a bottle of champagne, light some candles and -- voila! -- you've passed Home Entertaining 101!





Cancer

You'll have an attraction to things of great beauty today, so seek them out. The beach at sunrise, a botanical gardens, a classic painting, cool architecture, a big plate of homemade crab stuffed ravioli smothered in a creamy seafood sauce. Hey, why not?





Leo

Meet the needs of your friends rather than the other way around today. Invite them to your home for a lot of lasagna, garlic bread and red wine. There doesn't have to be a reason. Sometimes it's good to let your pals know how much you appreciate them.



Virgo

Go grocery shopping with your partner today; you can keep each other in check. Put your heads together and buy what you need for a meal you can make together; beef stew or Shepherd's pie comes to mind. And look the other way if a small container of chocolate ice cream just happens to make its way to checkout.





Libra

You'll want to ride the wave of this day right into the sunset. But the surf will be rough and rip tides will be everywhere. You may be too exhausted to do anything but go home tonight, and that's okay. Sit yourself down with a Salisbury steak and mashers TV dinner and make plans for a smooth tomorrow.





Scorpio

It'll be easy to give in to your subliminal thoughts today, the ones that urge you to feed them fried foods and chocolate. Are you their loyal servant, or your own person? If the latter, just say no and whip up a tofu burger. If you choose the former, don't forget to pour a gallon of melted cheese on that burger.





Sagittarius

You may feel at one with the universe today. You'll tiptoe with angels among the clouds and gaze intently at your naval. Wow, if that's the reaction you have after a slice of homemade apple pie that's right out of the oven, wait until you have the second slice, the one with the heapin' helpin' of vanilla ice cream!





Capricorn

It's good to be committed to your work, but don't forget your friends and family as you climb the ladder. No one sees enough of you, so plan a get together at your home. Have everyone bring a different dish, although put in a special request for the people next door to bring their award-winning coleslaw.





Aquarius

You may meet someone different who coaxes you slowly out of your vegetarian lifestyle. And then, one day, this person convinces you to bite into a big thick cheeseburger. And then horns will suddenly grow out their head, their skin will turn a ghastly red complexion, and you'll know immediately you made one helluva mistake.





Pisces

You like to travel a different path than everyone else, and it's only German beer, Australian wine and Japanese tea for you. But when it comes to food, you're all-American, because that beer and wine will pair nicely with a big thick porterhouse steak straight from the rootin', tootin' West.



