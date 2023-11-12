Your Daily FoodScope for November 12, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Shout if you must, but make sure you're heard loud and clear today. You'll come across as rude, but you'll get your message across. Drop that approach once outside of the office. You won't get you your New York Reuben and slaw any faster by barking out your order as soon as you walk into the deli, although you'll probably get thrown out right away.





Taurus

Shopping will be dangerous today; you simply must have all sorts of crap. Come to your senses and use your money sensibly if you must splash out. You'll talk about a fabulous lobster thermador dinner long after you've forgotten about that shiny bauble you threw in a drawer that you'll never see again.





Gemini

You'll have an opportunity to meet a lot of valuable contacts today, so keep your professional demeanor up. You can let your guard down later at home where no one can see you sprawled out on the couch, spilling beer and Sloppy Joes all over your shirt while watching truck and tractor pull videos.





Cancer

You'll eschew the ordinary and conservative in favor of wild and raunchy. So splash out tonight, but do it in your own inimitable style. That could mean asking the chef to turn up the heat on a Szechuan garlic chicken dish or eating a hot dog from a street vendor that's been floating in the same water for weeks.





Leo

Looking at an irritating project from a different angle could finally bring it to fruition. That could take more focus than you've got today, so better give yourself a kick-start. The soothing aroma and flavor of a cup of orange pekoe tea will clear your head, while a sliver of dark chocolate will give you a much-needed sugar rush.



Virgo

Don't let cold logic keep you from seeing the human side of things. People make mistakes; so help them move on without demeaning criticism. This will make for a happy workplace, and guarantee that no one will throw a plate of fettuccine alfredo in your face during lunch again.





Libra

Watch who you share your innermost secrets with today; you never know where they might turn up. One person will tell another and before you know it, everyone will know your secret turkey chili and corn recipe and about last week's unfortunate incident.





Scorpio

Taking risks is not advised so maintain the status quo today. Bad stock tips will make you broke, bungee jumping will make you heave, and eating Japanese sea urchin will make you sick. Stay in the middle to avoid the gambit of emotions, and trade that uni for a tuna on white.





Sagittarius

The nice thing about busy days is that they're over before you know it. Today will be one of them, and splashing out afterward will be a great end to the week. Meet everyone at a loud Mexican restaurant where the margaritas pour freely, and there's no end to the enchiladas and nachos.





Capricorn

Your mind may have had enough from a hectic week, and it will shut down sometime around midday. So skip the hot open-face turkey sandwich with mashers lunch today. The onslaught of tryptophan and warm gravy will tax your already weakened brain, and you'll spend the rest of the day sound asleep at your desk.





Aquarius

Do something unique after work and take the gang to a Cajun restaurant. The zydeco music will get everyone in a swinging mood, as will lots of gumbo, jambalaya and jalapeno cornbread. Toss in a few mojitos and say hello to the weekend!





Pisces

Today will have two sides: wild and crazy. So expect a roller coaster of emotions and stressful situations. But the day will be over before long, and you'll find yourself at a quiet Italian restaurant, enjoying a fine glass of wine and a plate of osso buco, feeling content and relaxed.



