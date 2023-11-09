Your Daily FoodScope for November 09, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll be quite the go-getter today, brimming with confidence and perseverance. Armed with these weapons, take on new and intimidating tasks. Baking your own whole-grain bread may seem tricky, but you have to start sometime. The rewards will be worth your time and diligence.





Taurus

Prepare yourself for romance today. That doesn't mean it's going to happen, but it's always good to be prepared. Keep building that stockpile of chocolates in your desk drawer. You'll want to make sure you have enough for the day Mr. or Ms. Right sits down in the cubicle next to yours and captures your heart.





Gemini

You'll lag behind early today, and spend the rest of the day playing catch up. So keep your focus, and stop thinking that you'd rather be playing catch with friends at the beach. Still, that vision may seem so real that you'll actually be able to taste the clams, mussels and crabs and -- oh! -- so much sourdough!





Cancer

Today will be a good one to pitch your ideas, no matter how crazy they may seem. Remember: if someone didn't have a kooky idea we might not today have garlic ice cream. Or turducken. Or soft-shell crab. So don't be afraid to throw it out there. You'll be surprised at who's willing to play catch.





Leo

The lines will be blurred today, and you'll teeter between good and bad, right and wrong. You'll even convince yourself that while fast food is bad, eating it will make you feel good, so it will be good to eat it and wrong to deny it to yourself. Hmmm -- with that kind of logic, don't forget to order onion rings.



Virgo

It's a waste keeping your brilliant ideas under wraps, so invite the boss to a private lunch to unveil some of them. He or she will note your genius, order steak and lobster and the finest champagne, and promote you to CEO with a gazillion dollar raise. See what happens when you throw yourself out there?





Libra

Some restaurants serve portions too big to finish in one sitting. But don't even think of wasting what's left; that's why they invented doggy bags. Those leftovers will really come in handy when you're hungry an hour after having Chinese cuisine. That mu gu gai pan will become the gift that keeps on giving.





Scorpio

Your opponents may seem stronger, but the outcome of confrontations is totally up to you today. You could run away and hide, but you'll face the music and stare it down. Armed with much intestinal fortitude, you'll tell the guy at the ice cream shop just what he can do with his hot fudge sundaes, although you'll feel guilty about it later.





Sagittarius

The temptation to overeat will be everywhere today, and you may feel a tremor in the force. Be strong, but be aware that you may not be able to fend off all comers. So pick and choose with intelligence. Slices of veggie pizza will be better for you than pepperoni, and there's always the good 'ol veggie platter.





Capricorn

It's a good idea to take a few minutes from your busy day to just sit back and relax. Recharging your batteries will actually help you be more productive. So brew a cup of organic orange pekoe tea, nibble of a few slivers of dark chocolate, and enjoy this oasis in the middle of the storm.





Aquarius

Don't get bored when grandma starts telling her stories of days gone by. Rather, grab a pad and pen and take notes. She may accidentally reveal the secrets of her roasted duck citrus glaze or perfectly golden fried turkey croquettes. Of course, you'll give credit where credit's due, right. Right?





Pisces

There'll be nothing more you want today than to make yourself a nice dinner. But the demands of the day may sap your energy and desire to do that. So pop a few chicken pot pies into the oven and whip up a quick and simple green salad. It doesn't have to be gourmet to be good.



