Your Daily FoodScope for November 07, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Embrace your pioneer spirit today, and explore parts of your town or city you've yet to visit. You could find delights like farmer's markets or organic food stores that are lacking in your own 'hood. So stock up on what you need to make a big organic tofu salad for dinner, and plan on making a return visit soon.





Taurus

You'll be quite the meat eater today, so go in search of the perfect piece of beef. But don't jump at the first thing you see. Beef is better when it comes from grass-fed cows whose diets haven't been exposed to harmful chemicals. It's also higher in Omega-3s, so you can eat like a caveman without thinking like one.





Gemini

The coals won't be the only things ignitable today as family members generate their own heat. Dealing with their tempers and emotions may put you in a funk if you let it. But moods could change rapidly once you slap burgers and wienies on the stove. Get a big pot of pork and beans going and dinner could become a love fest.





Cancer

It's good to be suspicious of food that's been on display for too long. Who knows how fresh those California roll may be, or whether that sneeze guard above the little pools of olives actually works. Make your own or buy bottled whenever you can. Food poisoning can really screw up your day!





Leo

As house team leader it'll be your thankless job to roust everyone out of bed and lead them on an early morning run. They'll sing your praises afterward when you're whipping out breakfast burritos and freshly squeezed orange juice.



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!





Virgo

Friends may come out of the bell swinging today, as frayed nerves put everyone in a combative mood. Brunch could turn into a WWF event, so snap into action. A round of mimosas will simmer the fires of some of the combatants, while the crab cake Benedict should bring the rest around.





Libra

You're not into Internet dating; you prefer meeting people one on one. So fit your beret just right, take your copy of Kerouac and position yourself just so in the hip coffee cafe. Who knows? You may meet someone who thinks the way you drink your latte is cute.





Scorpio

Wearing oven mitts will be all the fashion rage today. Not only will they be chic, but they'll protect your hands on a day when accidents will happen. Stay away from all of the scary sharp things in the kitchen and go out for dinner. Working chopsticks with those mitts on will be hard, but that seafood clay pot could be really hot.





Sagittarius

It's easy to play adventurer when tending to your sustainable garden. Corn stalks and sunflowers tower above all and the neat rows of kale and red leaf lettuce look like little landmines. Your reward will be a bounty of fresh veggies for a late-summer salad!





Capricorn

You may feel unstable today, like the bottom could fall out at any moment. It's natural to feel that way every now and then, but do whatever you can to cheer yourself up. It's times like these when comfort food is your BFF, and a hearty mac and cheese could restore much-needed balance.





Aquarius

You love the informality of being at home, and how you can just let your freak flag fly. Doing housework in the nude can be quite liberating! But you might want to put a pair of skivvies on before you cook. Hot, magma-like discharge from a bubbling pot of marinara sauce could really burn, um, sensitive areas.





Pisces

Life will be like a giant hedge maze today, and you forgot your power saw. Let your wits guide you through, but don't expect to find the exit any time soon. Fortunately, you'll find a place inside where you can refresh with a cappuccino and a blueberry scone.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!