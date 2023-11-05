Your Daily FoodScope for November 05, 2023





Aries

You can help coworkers today by directing them toward healthy alternatives to fast food. Take a map and point out all of the local salad and soup bars, vegetarian and Japanese restaurants and farmer's market. Whether they go is up to them, but it won't keep you from enjoying a cucumber sandwich at the organic sandwich shop.





Taurus

Think of the future before going on a fried-food binge. An important event is only a few months away, and you'll want to look chic in hip and skinny. But pound down any more fried chicken with biscuits and gravy. Switch the carbs for salads and have fruit for dessert instead of sweets.





Gemini

You hate potluck Fridays because you always feel like you're being judged. That may speak of deeper paranoia problems, but you make sure what you bring to the table is the best. Filipino chicken with Sotanghon noodles is an easy-to-make crowd pleaser and will cement your reputation as the lord of lunch.





Cancer

Focus will elude you today, so keep things as simple as possible. Attempts to regain your vision with caffeine will fall woefully short, so you may have to fake clarity until lunch. Hopefully, a big plate of Pad Thai noodles will zap you back.





Leo

You'll remain cool as a cucumber today as those around you get piping hot. You'll whistle while you work as the day's many obstacles leave you nonplussed. The secret to your Zen-like demeanor will be a good night's sleep, a positive outlook and the flask of organic orange pekoe tea you have strapped to your leg.



Virgo

People will move at whatever pace they want today. The quicker you realize that the happier your day can be. So expect to stand in line at places like the post office, DMV and bank. Stuff your pockets with little boxes of raisins or packs of trail mix. Healthy snacking could help the wait from becoming completely tedious.





Libra

You may have too many things going on today, and reining them all in will be tough. Take a few moments to let your brain settle down before jumping into the fray. Sip on a cup of sweet and fragrant Japanese Gyokuro tea and everything will suddenly become clear to you.





Scorpio

You'll want to go out and play today; too bad you have to go to work. But don't fret, the weekend is only hours away. Get the party started early with lunch at a raucous Mexican restaurant. Go crazy with enchiladas and chipotle pork pozole, but hold off on the cervazas. You're a professional, and it's not officially quitting time until the fat lady sings.





Sagittarius

Starting the day with a good breakfast could help you get your feet on the ground. In fact, a bowl of organic oatmeal topped with cinnamon, nutmeg, honey and blueberries will be so heavenly you may suddenly take wing, and then you'll really have trouble getting your feet on the ground.





Capricorn

You'll feel a strong creative connection with others today, so collaboration is the name of the game. But the real fun will come after work when you and your honey prepare a chicken and dumplings meal like a couple of old pros!





Aquarius

You're number one today and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. So treat yourself like the royalty you are by giving yourself special treats. A facial could be followed up with a massage that could be followed up with a Dungeness crab salad and a cup of lobster bisque. What comes after that is anyone's guess.





Pisces

You may not have the means to lavish yourself with jewels, cars or expensive electronic toys. But sometimes simpler is better, and a fresh salad made with an array of seasonal veggies and edible weeds like dandelion will be unfussy pampering at its very best.



