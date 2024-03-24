Your Daily FoodScope for March 24, 2024





Aries

Your finances may be tight, so be smart about how you spend what little money you have, especially on food. One tip is to buy foods that are in season, and at this time of year that would be shellfish, carrots, leeks, walnuts and kale, among others. Be even smarter and can, freeze or preserve much of what you buy so you can enjoy them later.





Taurus

There could be a direct correlation between your burgeoning sex appeal and the dreams of fruit you've been having. Dream interpreters say that fruit represents sexuality. So if bananas and peaches have been popping up in your dreams lately, you might want to hit the town tonight.





Gemini

While the thought of a brownie made without chocolate may sound absurd, they're really quite delicious. So celebrate by eating a few with a big glass of white milk. You'll see that sometimes blonds really do have more fun.





Cancer

You've a knack for turning the ordinary on its ear. So prepare an interesting dinner today that stretches the boundaries of the commonplace. Your friends won't believe you when you brag about your fabulous fruit soups, but one taste of your cold cherry soup or citrus gazpacho and they'll apologize for ever doubting you.





Leo

Friends often view your supreme sense of confidence as arrogance, especially when you brag of your culinary talents. But the proof will be in the pudding, as in your homemade banana or butterscotch bread pudding, which you'll gladly share with them. They'll be impressed, but they'll still think you're big-headed. Somehow that won't really matter to you today.



Virgo

You may have the urge to lunch on something different today, and Swedish cuisine fits the bill nicely. A popular lunch choice in Sweden is the smorgas, an open-faced sandwich with hard-boiled eggs, cod roe caviar and sweet goat cheese on whole grain bread. Have that with a bowl of hot bilberry soup for a real Scandinavian treat.





Libra

The temptation to indulge at office birthday or going away parties will be great, what with all that readily available pizza, chips and soda. A little splurging will be okay, as long as you have a grilled chicken salad for dinner.





Scorpio

You may engage in a tooth and nail power struggle with a formidable opponent today. Your foe's experience will be greater than yours, and you may have to begrudgingly concede defeat. You'll do so humbly, and you'll have to admit that you never thought you'd meet anyone who makes a navy bean soup that's better than yours.





Sagittarius

You'll be offered many delectable treats at lunch today, everything from cheesy calzones to tuna grinders to Chinese chicken salads. You'll turn them all down today, and with good reason. You'd rather save your appetite for dinner, because it's not everyday that you'll be invited to an old-fashioned crab and beer party.





Capricorn

Save yourself some green today by looking for discounts when you shop. The supermarket will be ripe with them, especially on fresh seasonal items. So snap up as many in-season oysters as you can. The oyster stew you'll make with them will be great at any time of year.





Aquarius

You won't accept peculiarities today. You'll reject all embellishments, adornments or anything out of the ordinary. Keep things nice and sane by sticking with your faves. For you today, even something as simple as pickles and Dijon mustard on your turkey on wheat might be too much.





Pisces

Use your intuition to create a masterpiece tonight. A deep understanding of what your friends like will have you preparing something universally appealing. Everyone will agree that ground beef and rice stuffed cabbage rolls and tomato soup will be the perfect meal.



