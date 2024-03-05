Your Daily FoodScope for March 05, 2024





Aries

Think wisely before diving headlong into your latest resolution. Choose a physical activity that works with your lifestyle and fitness level. But no matter what arena you enter, remember that nutrition is your biggest ally. Follow your workout up with a power meal: Grilled chicken with brown rice and red kidney beans is an energy fuel that contains zero fat.





Taurus

The weather can do a number on your skin, turning what was once silky smooth into something sallow and wretched. Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate! Make an all-natural mask by throwing pineapple and papaya into a blender and spreading on your face and body for as long as you like. Avocado and honey works just as well.





Gemini

Only you know what you're thinking, so don't let people second guess you today. Keep a focus on your vision no matter how many distracting suggestions they bombard you with. Damn their bear claws and cinnamon twirls! To hell with sticky buns and raspberry strudel! For you today, it'll be banana mango corn muffins, or nothing!





Cancer

Time to clean up your act! Well, maybe that can wait until after today's games. What the heck -- another day of cold pizza, take out Chinese and tater tots couldn't hurt. Can it?





Leo

A review of your ravaged budget will have you looking forward to going back to work. Save money and time today to prepare meals for the week. Roasting a chicken, making a pot of turkey chili or beef stew and preparing salads will keep you rolling until the next paycheck rolls in.



Virgo

It just makes sense that your body needs some fat. Not only does fat include important nutrients and essential fatty acids, it also feeds brain cells, helps build healthy skin and hair and can act as buffer for certain diseases. But it's where you get your fat that's important, hopefully natural sources like avocado and nuts, as well as fatty fishes like salmon.





Libra

The changes are still throwing you for a loop, but you'll remember to date checks and documents soon enough. Until then, hang in there. For lunch, pick up where you left off by ordering the tuna melt and fries.





Scorpio

Cameras are everywhere today, making it harder to keep secrets. So go incognito in pursuit of your illicit pleasures tonight. One shot of you digging into a big plate of beef ribs at the Chicago-style steakhouse will be all it takes to shoot your recently proclaimed vegetarian manifesto all to hell.





Sagittarius

There'll be obnoxious TV watchers in the living room, and a catty coffee klatch in the kitchen. Oh! Where's an intellectual like you to go? Outside is where. So prepare a thermos of organic oolong tea, grab a book -- Nietzsche or Kierkegaard will be fine -- and hit the great outdoors.





Capricorn

You jumped right in when you heard about the fat burning abilities of a spicy diet. Lose weight by eating your favorite foods -- who knew! And while it's true that spicy food can raise your body temperature to fat-burning levels, throwing sliced habaneros in with your oatmeal or Tabasco in your coffee will be just plain weird.





Aquarius

You'll want to end the day on a quiet note, but your friends will have other ideas. So beg off their invitations to mimosa brunches and Bloody Mary lunches, and spend the day alone. You'll have more fun popping a few beef pot pies into the oven, preparing a green salad, and thinking about how you're going to make those resolutions a reality.





Pisces

You can't be critical of everything. Who knows; maybe 'American Idol' will come back. Don't worry about things you can't control, and focus more on those you can. Who knows, someday you'll get that beef burgundy right, and today could be that day!



