Your Daily FoodScope for March 03, 2024

Aries

Oh, you're aching head! A few teaspoons of honey taken ever twenty minutes after waking up could help with that. The fructose in honey helps your body metabolize alcohol toxins faster, which, in your case, couldn't come a moment too soon.





Taurus

You'll be a mere pawn in an epic struggle between your brain and tummy today. Your stomach will want to make a banana and honey smoothie to counterbalance the stomach-ravaging effects of last night's imbibing. But your brain controls the machinery, and getting out of bed won't even be an option for a few more hours.





Gemini

Turn that loudly proclaimed resolution from well meaning words into actual action today - finally. The future is now, so hit the gym, go for a jog or just get that bike back into riding shape. Have a healthy egg white and spinach omelet afterward and you're on your way!





Cancer

It was a party you'll never forget -- if you remember anything. Even you'll have to admit that you probably deserve the pounding head and queasy stomach. It may take all of your energy, but drink a glass of orange or tomato juice and get thee back to bed.





Leo

Your innate stubbornness won't let a little thing like a hangover keep you from making your normal rounds. But you may regret that decision midway through a tough gym workout. So make yourself a banana and honey smoothie afterward. It'll go a long way to restoring order to your upset tummy, if not to your common sense.



Virgo

There may be too much going on at home today as people continue to crash in. Didn't they party enough last night? So let them scarf down the leftover Swedish meatballs, hummus and quesadillas. Sneak off somewhere quiet with a cup of peppermint tea so you can reflect on the true meaning of the day.





Libra

Continue last night's festivities into today by inviting over your clan and whipping up a tasty brunch. Why not break out the cookbook and pick a few new dishes you haven't tried out before? Your pals will love the experimentation and creativity.





Scorpio

You'll feel an intense desire to start your fitness routine. So pump it, but remember that nutrition is a key component in reaching your goals. Think lean protein, complex carbs and lots of fruit and veggies. Chunk albacore and red leaf lettuce stuffed in whole grain pita pockets will be perfect right now.





Sagittarius

You'll greet the day with cheerful optimism; things can only get better, right? So prepare a special meal that's designed to put a smile on that face. It doesn't get much more fun than a crab casserole or old-fashioned lasagna. You are what you eat, and today you're one happy camper!





Capricorn

A queasy tummy and pounding head will be the least of your worries today. Your cupboards are bare, bereft of foods that could cure what ails you. The supermarket is the last place you'll want to be, but buy plenty of fruit juices while you're there. The sugar in juice will gobble up those nasty alcohol toxins. Drink 'em while you're waiting in line if you must.





Aquarius

You may have an urge to reconnect with your watery roots by soaking in a nice, warm bath for most of the day. That'll ease the pounding in your head, but it won't do much to settle your tummy, and could actually make you feel seasick. Bring a cup of soothing chamomile or green tea with you, light some candles and soak up the bliss.





Pisces

It doesn't take the cosmos to see that you're a little worse for the wear today. You may be eyeing the salty grease and a little of the ol' hair of the dog, but achieve balance with some good fats -- like salad of avocado, ahi tuna and olive oil -- and lots of water, instead.



