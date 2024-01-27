Your Daily FoodScope for January 27, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Try something new and interesting with your appetizers today. Fill a small, hollowed pumpkin with homemade pumpkin dip. Serve with green apple slices or ginger snaps for dipping, and the appetizer may actually overshadow the main course in greatness.





Taurus

You'll find out today that waiting truly is the hardest part. After all, you can take only so much TV or board games, and your patience will be strained to the max. But hang in there; the main event is only minutes away, and they'll save the best plate just for you.





Gemini

You'll need to take the initiative if you want to see something different on the dinner table tonight. So bring a three-corn casserole or orange praline yams along. Different -- yes. Popular -- perhaps not, but at least you dared to challenge the status quo.





Cancer

Your dinner will be met with enthusiastic response, but slow things down between dinner and dessert. Let the anticipation build to a fever pitch before unveiling your homemade rustic apple-cranberry tarts. Serve cappuccino with it, and they'll hoist you on their shoulders with a rousing 'Hurrah!'





Leo

You'll learn something new at dinner with your vegan friends today. Tofurkey, praline sweet potato casserole, garden weed salad and hot biscuits will be an interesting alternative to the norm. It may not be what you had in mind, but it works!



Virgo

Playing sports has become as much a part of a big family feast, especially that pre-dinner game of touch football. It's a great way to bond with family and friends and will leave you hungry enough for seconds on everything.





Libra

Take into consideration who will be attending dinner before making radical revisions to the menu. You may want to be daring and serve roasted corn soup, succotash senaca and mango salsa with the bird, which will be brined, of course. By expect grandma to lead a rebellion, right back into the kitchen.





Scorpio

If tradition holds true, you'll launch a full frontal assault on your waistline today. So get in some pre-dinner exercise before diving into all that wonderful gravy, buttered biscuits and candied yams. That way you can eat without guilt. But wear the pants with the elastic waistband, just in case.





Sagittarius

You're sure to get a rousing response if you shake up tradition today. Skip the standard cranberry relish in favor of a mango salsa. When your dinner guests taste how perfectly this sweet delight works with the mild flavors of turkey, they will cheer your creative genius.





Capricorn

Go ahead and stuff your face today. Treat yourself to fine wines and champagne and dark chocolates. But mostly, indulge in your family today. Because of them you have so much to be thankful for.





Aquarius

It's important to observe traditions on this day, but you just can't resist getting bohemian. So your guests won't be surprised when you bust out camote rather than yams, and bollilos instead of dinner rolls.





Pisces

Take advantage of the lull between dinner and dessert tonight by moving away from the table, loosening the belt and kicking back in your cozy chair. But don't get too comfy. You'll lose your tentative grasp on reality and slip quickly into a fog. Pity. While you're snoozing away, everyone else will be enjoying the homemade apple pie.



