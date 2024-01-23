Your Daily FoodScope for January 23, 2024





Aries

Business protocol may require you to work as part of a group today. You won't mind, even if it does put a crimp in your independent style. But go off by yourself at lunch. You'll crave a New York Reuben, slaw and fries, and you don't want to put it up for a committee vote to get it.





Taurus

You just don't understand the peculiar habits of some of your coworkers with their tofu sandwiches and California roll lunches. You've never been one to eat like a bird, and you'll have no problem putting away a thick roast beef grinder right in front of all those granola crunchers!





Gemini

Today you should strive to think of mushrooms as more than just fungus -- they're nutritional powerhouses. Low in calories and a great source of B-complex vitamins, mushrooms contain other powerful antioxidants and fibers as well. But the king of mushrooms is the mighty and versatile Portobello, which is at home in all kinds of recipes.





Cancer

Your intensity will be palpable today, far removed from the lackadaisical attitude of your coworkers. So do something that will help you lighten up; a trip to the ice cream parlor could help. It's hard to take yourself seriously when you see yourself with a beard and mustache made of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.





Leo

Friends with connections could get you into the city's newest trendy restaurant, but you might have other plans. Perhaps you've been burned by the hype too many times, and dinner at home sounds preferable to an overrated four star. This way you'll know the Dijon-encrusted rack of lamp will be perfect, since you know the chef is aces!



Virgo

You may be talked into changing your standard lunch routine in favor of something more daring. But despite your best intentions, you'll find that sashimi and nigirizushi are not your cup of tea. At least you tried, and you probably still have time to get your favorite tuna melt and fries.





Libra

You may be dragging yourself from the wreckage of another crashed relationship. So today you'll be all about wallowing in self-pity. This will also offer a marvelous excuse to stuff yourself with comfort food. It'll be amazing what a meatloaf sandwich on sourdough roll and a bag of potato chips can do for the soul!





Scorpio

You've seen one trendy restaurant after another open to much fanfare only to crash and burn in a sea of hype. So now you only endorse eateries that deliver on their promises. So let's hear it for the local greasy spoon, serving meatloaf and pot roast Blue Plate specials for generations of no-frills diners.





Sagittarius

It hurts you to see the poor and hungry walking the streets of your town, so do your part to help today. Gather canned foods and boxes of cereal or pasta, and deliver them to your local food bank. In your own small way you're making a big difference in the lives of those who really need help.





Capricorn

You'll be hit by repeated visions of your near future today. It'll be as if you're watching brief movies that never reveal the true story. But you'll know the real thing when you see it, and a big bowl of creamy seafood chowder will be just what you've been dreaming of.





Aquarius

You'll be a shining star in the office today, and your brilliance will eclipse everyone else. So expect a few jealous reactions to your success. They may shun you at lunch, and that may be a good thing. Your homemade spicy Thai chicken tortilla wraps will put their P, B and Js to shame and ignite a whole new wave of jealous feelings.





Pisces

You'll have much to think about today, and you may slip into bouts of daydreaming. You may see yourself in an episode of 'The Deadliest Catch' except you're not doing the work. No, you're down below in the kitchen, waiting for the first of the Alaskan opilio crabs to come out of the boiling water. Be sure to leave some sourdough for when the rest of the guys are finished working.



