Your Daily FoodScope for January 21, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You never miss an opportunity to skip out on an opportunity. But keep your eyes peeled today -- something special will momentarily present itself. You snooze, you lose, and you won't get a second chance at those homemade chocolate chip cookies.





Taurus

Nutrition is often overlooked when making travel plans, particularly if you're flying overseas. Bring plenty of healthy fare, such as energy bars, trail mix, raisins and perhaps a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or two. And don't forget to drink plenty of water during the entire flight to avoid dehydration. You'll feel much better on arrival.





Gemini

You'll never bring your latent talents to the fore by playing it safe. So challenge yourself and set the bar high. Beef Bourguignon? No sweat. Hand-pulled noodles? Bring it. Creamy tarragon tortellinis? Puh-leez! Here's hoping your talent matches your confidence!





Cancer

Today could be as great as having dinner at the swankiest of Manhattan restaurants, dining on braised rabbit and wild mushrooms and a bottle of fine Chilean cabernet. Or it could be as bad as noticing Perez Hilton at the table next to yours, and he's pointing his camera right at you.





Leo

You're getting into fighting shape again, and rightly feeling proud of yourself. But show modesty and don't rub it in other people's faces. Subtlety will work wonders for you, and friends will notice that you've lightened up on your food restrictions.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.





Virgo

You made a vow to yourself, and you're gonna keep it! Still, learning to cook has not been the easiest of missions; you've experienced many failures and many sorrows. But hang in there, because success takes time and practice. Until then, consider mixing milk and Fruit Loops a significant achievement.





Libra

You'll feel as if things are out of balance at home, and it could take overcoming a significant challenge to straighten them out. So go ahead and tackle tiramisu again. Whip and whip and whip that mascarpone cream until your arm falls off! With success will come great equilibrium.





Scorpio

The boss may be in a good mood today, brought on, perhaps, by the cheese and sausage calzone you delivered for lunch. A little brown-nosing can go a long way, until the boss demands a calzone every day and has no intention of paying for it.





Sagittarius

In another bid to rein in what you eat, you may attempt to make your own ketchup. This original idea may not be worth the hours of peeling and simmering and elbow grease. It's the seasonings that will be wrong each and every time. So stick with the stuff in the bottle for now; those French fries are getting cold!





Capricorn

People will complain of slow progress on a certain project, but in the long run they'll be happy they waited. Don't bother explaining to them that a really good homemade seafood gumbo can take all day. Toss them a few crackers until it's ready -- if they can last that long.





Aquarius

After months of solid resolve, you'll find yourself pigging out on a mushroom burger and fries today. You're not sure what brought that on, but don't beat yourself up over it. It's okay to stumble as long as you get back on track.





Pisces

You'll gladly help each and every coworker with their problems, until you realize you're not getting your own work done. So you may have to make yourself scarce, and it's at lunch you'll be most vulnerable. Don't be surprised if they find you anyway, eating a tuna grinder in the dark and hiding under your desk.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!