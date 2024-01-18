Your Daily FoodScope for January 18, 2024





Aries

You don't think like most people, and that's a good thing. You're always looking outside the box, even when it comes to simple things, such as lunch. So don't be surprised if people look interested as you heat up your leftover apple lasagna. That's right: apple. Wait until they get a load of the dill pickle soup you've have in a Thermos.





Taurus

Heed the advice of others today, but know that only you can forge your own path. With so many dieting tips out there, it's easy to get confused. So go with what works best for you. If you don't like cottage cheese, stick to yogurt. If tofu's not your thing, try extra lean ground turkey. It's all about finding your own groove today.





Gemini

Losing weight isn't brain surgery: calories burned versus calories taken in -- duh! You can ride that exercise bike from here to eternity, but nutrition is the biggest part of better fitness. So adapt a low-calorie diet that's high in protein and slow-burning carbs if you want to effectively shed pounds. Having a grilled chicken or salmon brown rice bowl after that workout is a no-brainer!





Cancer

You'll ponder your many social invites for the evening against a desire to nest at home. Weigh the options. Dinner at noisy Italian restaurant where the marinara sauce is glorified ketchup or a homemade pesto lasagna you made yourself. Doesn't seem like much of a choice, does it?





Leo

The boundless energy with which you greet the morning will only intensify as the day progresses. This will make you extremely productive and powerfully annoying. So limit your intake of caffeine. Sip on caffeine-free organic ginger tea all day if you must. This may help keep you from bouncing off the walls straight into the path of unsuspecting coworkers.



Virgo

Going with the flow will help make the sailing a lot more enjoyable today. Being open and agreeable will also keep you out of conflicts and potentially explosive situations. So vote 'aye' if coworkers suggest Italian for lunch. You're sure to find something on the menu you like, even if it's a just a double order of fried cheese sticks.





Libra

Judging by the good responses you been receiving, your latest fitness regimen is really paying off. Even a 'hubba hubba' from construction workers may pump your ego a bit. So strut like a peacock today as you show off your wares, straight to the organic deli for a free-range grilled chicken sandwich with seasonal greens. Hubba hubba, indeed!





Scorpio

Let your blind impulses guide your shopping hand today and what you come home with will begin with a 'C' and end with a 'P', and it won't be a carp. In fact, a carp would be a better use of your money. This versatile fish isn't expensive and can be used as part of casseroles, stews, soups or baked in the oven.





Sagittarius

Let the fires of inspiration spark a unique dinner idea. Fire up the grill tonight, even if a nip is in the air. Grilled chicken breasts slathered with chipotle sauce or barbecued beef ribs will give you a much-needed dose of summer, especially if it starts snowing.





Capricorn

Luck will be on your side today. You'll walk by the local bakery just as they're putting out the first of the day's fresh-baked cinnamon twists. You'll buy two and eat them right there in the place. You know there's plenty more of those coming, so you may want to call in sick. You might be there a while.





Aquarius

You'll feel unfettered and alive today. You'd even skip through a field of daisies if it weren't the middle of fall. So spread the joy today and take friends out for milk shakes and hot fudge sundaes. Nothing says fun like ice cream, even if winter is beginning to nip at your nose.





Pisces

You'll be torn between right and wrong today. You'll straddle the fence, not knowing which way to turn, so listen to your gut. In your heart you know that a grilled chicken sandwich would be better for your health than pizza slices. Congratulations on doing the right thing, dammit.



