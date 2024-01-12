Your Daily FoodScope for January 12, 2024





Aries

Adopting a high-fiber diet, no matter what your age, can keep you in the all-important cholesterol safety zone. The good news is that fiber can be found in foods as diverse as raspberries, avocado, raisins and green peas. Do your research and eat your fiber.





Taurus

You sometimes see flaws that others gloss over -- that's why being detail-oriented can be a gift and a curse. You'll wonder if you're the only person who finds the French onion soup too salty, the chicken cordon bleu tough and overdone, and the chardonnay too fruity. You'll notice that it is only you, and then you'll be confused.





Gemini

'Tis far better to be quiet than misunderstood today. Signals will be crossed and thoughts misinterpreted as people get the wrong idea. So make yourself scarce and keep conversation to a minimum. Snacking at your desk on a meatball hoagie with extra provolone will keep your mouth occupied for hours.





Cancer

You prefer food to therapy at helping you get over mental rough spots. To you, savoring a beef and noodle casserole does more good than talking to a stranger. That's when your other personality lets you have the casserole, that is. Sometimes it wants hot dogs with lots of chili, and it'll throw one heck of a temper tantrum after another until it gets it.





Leo

Today you'll do a marvelous job of keeping your impulses in check. You'll walk right by the chocolate cake in the lunchroom and turn your nose at the appetizers served at a client get together. It's a good thing you brought an energy bar and some trail mix. Or did you? Uh oh, those tiny egg rolls are suddenly looking mighty yummy!



Virgo

Kicking off new work projects will give you a sense of pride and accomplishment. Use this mojo to make the rest of your day just as productive. But kick back after work, and reward yourself with a nice pasta primavera and glass of Napa Valley cabernet. Don't worry, your mojo will be along in a moment.





Libra

That nagging voice won't tell you what you really want to hear today. No comforting words of encouragement as you polish off a pint of chocolate chip ice cream or a fully loaded burrito! No, it's always salad this, fruits and veggies that -- what would your mother say if she caught you eating that crap?





Scorpio

Leave the small details for others to notice. Today you're thinking big -- a porterhouse steak as massive as the wide-open Texas prairie! Kick in a baked potato bigger than a football and some mighty big ears of corn, and you'll be livin' large.





Sagittarius

Kooky coworkers: you can either hate them or become one of them. Get to know them better by joining them for lunch. You'll realize they're fun people, inside and outside the office. And so, over chicken chow fun, beautiful new friendships may bloom.





Capricorn

You can get a lot achieved early if you blast right out of the gate. That could entail eating a healthy, energy-packed breakfast, something like oatmeal with honey and almonds, or an egg white omelet with turkey sausage links. Bring along a few energy bars, and you'll stay in overdrive for the rest of the day.





Aquarius

Cover all of the details now, or else they'll come back and bite you later. Forget to add cumin to your chili con carne and you could wind up with something tasteless, while skipping ground cinnamon and nutmeg in your oatmeal could result in another bland experience. By the time you remember you forgot, it'll be too late.





Pisces

Your focus on a work project will be disrupted by the happy sound of the approaching lunch truck. You'll try your best to restore concentration, but one thought of a hot, delicious gyro will be too much. You'll be out the door and first in line, and you won't rest until you have tzatziki sauce running down your chin.



