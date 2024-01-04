Your Daily FoodScope for January 04, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Keep conversations light and breezy today; religion and politics are strictly verboten. But food is a subject everyone can sink their teeth into! Regale them with stories of your homemade smoked salmon chowder and buttermilk biscuits. They'll hunger for more as they hang on to your every word!





Taurus

Proceeding at your usual methodical pace will win the race for you. This way you can take lots of time perusing the menu at a Chinese restaurant -- so many choices. You'll eventually see something you like in Column A, and then sit back and watch the chow fun begin.





Gemini

You'll flirt shamelessly with the opposite sex today -- and perhaps some of the same sex as well. But your efforts will be for naught as they've seen this act before. Save your sweet talk for the candy shop, and buy the gang a big bag of jawbreakers, licorice sticks and chocolate coins if you really want to show them what a sweetie you are.





Cancer

Those dueling voices in your head will really go at it today. One will be insistent on burritos for lunch, complete with sour cream, cheese and guacamole. The other will be loudly resolute on the healthy benefits of a grilled salmon rice bowl with sauteed broccoli and garlic. You'll need to flip a coin for this one.





Leo

You won't be into any one thing today; you'll want a little bit of everything. So it seems like Chinese dim sum will be a logical lunch choice. You'll gaze in amazement at trolleys loaded with shrimp dumplings, pork buns, sesame balls and egg tarts. So many choices -- it's a good thing you have plenty of time.



Virgo

Cold logic might have worked for Spock and Einstein, but today you'll lack the mental energy for such deep thoughts. Even eating prodigious amounts of brain food, such as blueberries, peppermint tea and salmon, won't give you the mental boost you need to figure out the beta functions of quantum chromodynamics, let alone help you remember where you parked your car.





Libra

You'll be quite the giver today. But finding someone with whom to share your dried shredded squid snacks could be hard, probably because they stink to high heaven. They may be popular in Hong Kong, but your less adventurous friends would prefer you kept your snacks a little closer to home.





Scorpio

You'd join coworkers for a Chinese lunch today except for three minor details: M, S and G. So eat your ham and bologna sandwich in the loneliness of your cubicle. It'll give you time to contemplate that there is even more sodium in the deli meat than in a plate of sweet and sour pork, making you the loser is this deal.





Sagittarius

Another office birthday potluck needn't have the inevitable conclusion, especially if you take healthy precautions. Prepare a plate of shredded turkey, pinto bean burritos and homemade salsa as your contributions. This way you'll have something more interesting to munch on than the veggie platter.





Capricorn

The strong clarity you'll start the day with will disappear by midday, leaving you groggy and disoriented. This looks like a job for brain food! A handful of blueberries and almonds tossed into a cup of yogurt will restore your cognitive abilities and help you relax in the face of the things that made you lose your focus in the first place.





Aquarius

You'll create quiet a buzz in the office today when you heat up your leftover homemade penne with vodka sauce and capicola. People will horde around you, wanting to know what's in it, where you got the recipe, and inevitably, whether they can have a taste. You may want to take your lunch outside today.





Pisces

Take things as they come today. Getting into specifics will prevent you from enjoying simple pleasures. Don't even bother asking what's in the hoagie-sized Vietnamese sandwich laid before you at lunch. So what if there's some mayonnaise in it? After biting into the chili peppers you won't even notice.



