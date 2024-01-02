Your Daily FoodScope for January 02, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

It may have taken a while, but today you'll see your hard work pay off. After much cajoling, and perhaps some threats, you'll be thrilled to see that your kids have finally taken to eating healthier fare. You may shed a tear of pride when they ask for seconds on the rapini, although the Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top may have something to do with it.





Taurus

Flattery will get you everywhere today, especially if you attend a friend's dinner party. Effusive gushing over their Spanish paella will not only put you at the top of the guest list for their next party, but you'll also earn a Tupperware full of leftovers.





Gemini

Your flighty behavior today may be a turn-off to your more conservative friends, so seek out birds of a feather if you want to have fun. Flitting about town with your wackier pals will be a blast, as will the big pile of Buffalo wings and chicken enchiladas you'll have for lunch at a kooky Tex-Mex pub.





Cancer

Hosting a dinner party can be nerve-wracking. What if they don't like what you serve? You may be tempted to fall back on the familiar in an effort to please all palettes. But your guests may expect more creativity from you. Stay true to your instincts and serve something original, such as spice-rubbed lamb with coffee-mint sauce.





Leo

Your sense of right and wrong will disappear at the first sight of a banana split today. You'll reason that the banana will give you potassium, while dairy devils, such as ice cream and whipped cream, will provide you with muscle-building protein. Theoretically you'll be right, but calorie-wise you'll be oh, so wrong.



Virgo

Eschew the familiar supper spots tonight in favor of something different. A Korean dinner offers many interesting courses, so be prepared to stay awhile. Start with the spicy kimchi and then try the bosintang soup. But the real star of the meal will either be the agujjim steamed fish, or you should dare to try the sannakji.





Libra

Today's a good one to let loose, but don't indulge too much. It'll be okay to have French fries with your broiled chicken breast sandwich, or a cup of vanilla almond ice cream after a Cobb salad. But know when to say when, or else that cup could become a pint that's piled high with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.





Scorpio

You're open to eating the unusual foods of the world, but some things you just can't grasp. Kangaroo meat seems too far out there, even though it's a common menu item Down Under. Remember that the country is overrun with 'roo and eating its meat represents a thinning of the herd. Try it grilled on the barby or as kabobs -- it tastes just like venison.





Sagittarius

You'll finish all of today's responsibilities just before the big game comes on TV, only to find the kids watching that video -- again. So it's to the sports pub you'll go, just in time for kick-off and a pile of Buffalo wings just out of the kitchen and still piping hot. A cold German pilsner will help with that.





Capricorn

If you have children, plan on spending the entire day with them. You may even find yourself reverting as you slip into their world. The transformation will be complete when you find yourself with chocolate sauce and whipped cream all over your face and the remains of a once-proud hot-fudge sundae on the table in front of you.





Aquarius

Recent health issues may have forced a big change in your diet, but you don't have a problem with that. A high-fiber diet will help combat spiraling cholesterol problems, and turkey chili with lots of kidney beans over brown rice will be a perfect dinner. Serve that with a spinach salad and you'll almost feel those LDL levels start to drop.





Pisces

Cooking a seasonal dinner will be the perfect way to conclude a beautiful autumn day. Pork cutlets with pears in cognac and mushroom risotto feature foods that are fresh this time of year, especially if you follow it with pie for dessert.



