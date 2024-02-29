Your Daily FoodScope for February 29, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

A palpable tension will be in the air today as those around you seem irritable and argumentative. So try your best to keep from getting sucked into their vortex of negativity. Think happy thoughts as you sip on iced oolong tea. Radiating positivity will keep the Debbie Downers from dragging you down with them.





Taurus

Grocery shopping on an empty stomach will be counterproductive to a life philosophy of healthy eating and sensible nutrition. Frozen pizzas, Tater Tots and TV dinners will seem like a good idea at the time, but once you get home you'll realize too late that you've spent a lot of money on absolutely nothing.





Gemini

Bad breath could jeopardize your chances of making effective networking contacts today. So take preventive measures even before you start schmoozing. The vitamin D in yogurt has been proven to reduce the levels of mouth bacteria that cause halitosis. Just a serving a day is all you need.





Cancer

You'll need to get a lot accomplished today, so put your nose to the grindstone. Diligence will be key, even if it means missing out on some fun. So while your coworkers are at a rowdy Tex-Mex joint, eating nachos and fajitas, you'll be at your desk with a container of take-out Chinese mu shu pork and a ton of work.





Leo

You'll desperately need a brainstorm today, but you'll get little more than a sprinkle of ideas. A fuzzy, unfocused mind will compromise your ability to concentrate -- such are the gory aftereffects of skipping breakfast. But you can rectify that later in the day. Who says you can't have a Spanish omelet, hash browns and orange juice for dinner?



Virgo

Today could be as great as enjoying tuna tartar, Lobster Thermidor and Pacific swordfish at a swanky four-start restaurant. Or it could be as bad as getting the bill and finding out the hard way that your credit card is maxed out.





Libra

Being of two minds will help you see things from all sides today. So put this duality to good use come dinnertime when you can order something from column A and B at a Chinese restaurant. Having so any choices will be great, especially since fried wontons and sweet and sour soup come with both.





Scorpio

Learn to decipher the small print on the nutritional labels of your favorite snacks today. A five-ounce bag of jalapeno potato chips contains nine grams of fat and 200 milligrams of sodium. That won't sound like much until you notice that info pertains to one serving, but that bag is equal to five servings. Not feeling so good about polishing off the whole bag now, are you?





Sagittarius

The lull between holidays could make for an uneventful workday and it may be okay to take a long lunch. So go for a walk, browse a bookshop, or go shopping to help pass the time. But don't forget to eat something while you're out and about. Tackling a big plate of seafood primavera could take a good long time.





Capricorn

Cut right to the chase today and discard any extra embellishments. Stripping things to the bare essential will let you get to the heart of the matter. So have a simple dinner of spaghetti and marinara sauce. You may find that even meatballs will be too much clutter.





Aquarius

A once sizzling affair has flamed out, and all that's left is the smoking embers of your broken heart. You've earned the right to wallow in self-pity, and to indulge in things that will help you feel better. So go ahead and feast on homemade meatloaf with a side of mac and cheese. But leave enough leftovers for tomorrow. You're gonna need it.





Pisces

You may be thinking of finding a new abode, but moving is not favored today, or any time in the near future. Relocating now will take you out of your safety zone and remove you from all the things you're familiar with, such as the taco stand, pizza parlor, Chinese restaurant, coffee cafe and that new chocolate shop.



