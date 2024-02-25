Your Daily FoodScope for February 25, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll be the first out of bed and down the stairs today. It'll be in the hopes that the fam didn't eat all of the peanut butter cookies you left out.





Taurus

Everyone should be basking in the fun and joy of the day. So pour a cup of java, flop on the couch and take it all in! But don't get too comfortable. Wait until they get a load of the prime rib and crab stuffed flounder you'll serve for dinner!





Gemini

Take time to think about all of the good things you have and of those to come, such as the rack of lamb and citrus couscous you'll serve your family for dinner, the best gift of all.





Cancer

Seeing the joys of the present may take you back to days of the past. Even the gifts seemed simpler back then with wagons and roller skates replacing iPhones and XBoxes. But once you get a look at that chicken roasting in the oven, it'll be nice to know that some things will never change!





Leo

Live it up today! Happily sing songs and greet guests to your home with a hearty pat on the back. But don't forget to say a prayer of thanks before you dig into the food!



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.





Virgo

You'll need energy to get through a festive yet whirlwind day. But don't get it from sucking on candy or scarfing down one sugar cookie after another; don't ignore your nutrition. A mid-afternoon cup of yogurt with fresh almonds and cinnamon will keep you going.





Libra

Getting some one-on-one time with yourself during this fun yet hectic day may be tough. But try to sneak off so you can reflect on your personal thoughts. Give thanks for all the gifts you've received, not just today, but throughout your life. You'll see how blessed you truly are!





Scorpio

Your family gave you nothing but gym clothing for a reason. Take the hint and vow to lose that weight. Still, it'll be okay to enjoy lots of rich foods today, for tomorrow you diet! Well, maybe not tomorrow, but definitely soon.





Sagittarius

Live it up today, but expect your energy to flag after dinner. Of course, you'll blame it on the tryptophan from all that turkey at dinner. So go ahead and take a little post-meal snooze. Everyone else is.





Capricorn

Your ancestors may spin in their graves when you decide to forego the traditional turkey or ham feast for something completely different. Who says you can't have barbecued chipotle baby back ribs for dinner? Serve them with homemade cole slaw, baked beans and biscuits and even your late Aunt Millie would approve.





Aquarius

You'll have yourself a bohemian little day by serving a vegan-based feast. Your guests may blanch at the idea, but after partaking of your garlic soup, eggplant gratin and Greek Spanakopita, you may have a roomful of converts.





Pisces

Your reality may not have matched your dreams, but don't be disappointed. Be thankful instead for all the gifts you already have, blessings such as family, health and happiness. Toast those things just before digging into your dinner.



Feeling lost with your career? Guidance is one click away!