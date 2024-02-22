Your Daily FoodScope for February 22, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Today could be frustrating, and keeping your good spirits up will be a challenge. So seek out something comforting once this exasperating day is over. Spanish chicken and rice is a golden oldie that's sure to warm the cockles of your heart. Have glass of red wine with it, and it'll be as if the day never happened.





Taurus

You may have grown tired of making the same boring sandwiches for lunch. So challenge yourself today by trying something different and kooky. Stuff a few pitas with chunky albacore tuna, grape tomatoes, and raw green beans. That's right, green beans. You'll be creating a healthy lunch that packs quite a crunch, er, punch.





Gemini

The kids may be on break, meaning someone will be hungry every ten minutes. But with a little imagination you can come up with creative snacks. They'll love mini Greek pizza muffins, which are traditional muffins with feta cheese, onion, tomato paste and kalamata cooked into them -- they sure are delicious.





Cancer

You may find yourself daydreaming of the upcoming time off, but don't think too far ahead; there's still work to do. That doesn't mean you can't jam to your favorite tunes and partake freely of the big bowl of candy someone left in the lunchroom.





Leo

Let instincts guide you today as you shop. This will help you match the gift to the personality. But don't forget the most important person on your list! That would be you, of course, and a Lobster Thermidor dinner with a matching bottle of chardonnay.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.





Virgo

Not much will get done at work today, so this would be a perfect day to take a long lunch. Join coworkers for pizzas, nachos and Buffalo wings at the local brew pub. Don't worry about rushing back anytime soon. The boss will be there, too, having just as much fun as everyone else.





Libra

During this time of year it's easy to lose yourself in the big picture. So today focus on the little things that make life so special, things such as your favorite meal shared with your favorite people or furry companion.





Scorpio

You'll want to bring a creative appetizer to the office party. Expect to raise a few eyebrows when you present your spicy armadillo balls. People may be a little more receptive when they discover these delicious gems are actually jalapeno peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, sausage and egg baked inside biscuit dough.





Sagittarius

This is always a wonderful time to listen to older relatives tell stories of days past. They'll reminisce about old-fashioned pleasures. Their tales will captivate you, but you'll still wonder how anyone got by without online shopping.





Capricorn

Get together with friends today for a shopping spree. There's strength in numbers, so you'll actually have fun while battling the crowds. Afterward, bring the gang back to your place, where everyone can chill out with cookies and tea.





Aquarius

You may have very little cash left over. So use what money you have to make smart choices at the grocery store. A pre-roasted chicken can be used in salads, soups or sandwiches, and it guarantees you lunches and dinners for days to come.





Pisces

It's easy to go overboard on the overindulging. Too many fried, sugary or sodium-laden treats may have your body feeling like a dumpster. So stay home tonight and whip up a healthy dinner; stir-fried garlic chicken and broccoli is an idea. Savor it today, because the next few days could be nutritionally challenging.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞