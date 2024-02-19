Your Daily FoodScope for February 19, 2024





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Don't think you have to carry the load when it comes to preparing the food for your party. Ask each of your guests to bring a different dish. Not only will this take the pressure off you, but it will also add diversity to the table. Serve your award-winning crab casserole just to make sure you're not shown up by any of your guests.





Taurus

Uncle Skippy doing a jig while wearing a suit won't be the only thing that's eccentric at your party. Give your celebration a distinctive twist by serving unique appetizers, such as asparagus tarts, praline-cranberry dip or turkey and cranberry corn muffins. It'll be a welcome change from the veggie platter and Swedish meatballs.





Gemini

Your opinion may be changed today when you notice how many homeless and hungry people are on the streets. Take some of the money you have earmarked for gifts and buy bagels, pastries or deli sandwiches for the less fortunate. Small acts of humanity are what it's all about.





Cancer

Your family may be going crazy at the malls and department stores. You, on the other hand, will be the picture of serenity as you relax in your kitchen, preparing a hearty seafood fettuccine dinner for when they get home. Such are the rewards of shopping online.





Leo

Americans eat nearly 22 teaspoons of sugar a day, mainly from soda and candy! No wonder obesity is such a major problem. Become part of the solution today by cutting back on your sugar intake. Get your sugar buzz from natural sources, such as fruit, honey, cereal or starch-heavy veggies.



Virgo

Too much imbibing at last night's party may have left you with a nasty case of heartburn. That's what you get for scarfing down all those jalapeno poppers! But relief may be as close as your kitchen cupboard. A spoonful or two of apple-cider vinegar will restore order in your turbulent tummy.





Libra

Bring along new and unique treats to tonight's party. A platter of brie cheese with cherry chutney, apple tarts or pesto tortes will be decidedly different. Your thoughtfulness will wow the party's hosts and quite possibly invoke the envy of those who brought the Swedish meatballs or store-bought salsa.





Scorpio

The kids seem moody and restless. Do you have problems at home? You'll find plenty of easy ways to keep the powder keg from detonating. A fun lunch of Sloppy Joes and French fries will cheer them up, until you tell them they can't go out until they've straightened up their rooms.





Sagittarius

It's not too early to start thinking about dinner -- looking overseas for inspiration could give your dinner a unique spin. The Italians are famous for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, which features seafood, seafood and more seafood. You can choose whatever fish you and your family like, but no La Viglia di Natale dinner would be complete without clams, oysters, scallops and squid.





Capricorn

Lo and behold, you have money left over! Use that cash to do something special for yourself. A facial or massage will be a nice indulgence, but treating yourself to thick slab of porterhouse steak and a nice bottle of Napa Valley cabernet will be even better.





Aquarius

Tackling the last of the shopping today will severely tax your energy levels, so remember to take periodic food breaks to keep yourself fueled up. That downtown French bistro will beckon, and you may get so wrapped up in a bowl of onion soup and slices of crab and mushroom quiche you spend the rest of the day there.





Pisces

It'll be as if your synapses are misfiring today -- you keep forgetting things. Perhaps you're not getting enough DMAE in your diet. DMAE, which is found in fish, is known to be beneficial for short-term memory loss. So drop by the fish market and pick up some salmon or trout filets for dinner, if you can remember how to get to there, that is.



