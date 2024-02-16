Your Daily FoodScope for February 16, 2024





Aries

Eating a balanced diet can be difficult when you're always on the run. But with a little judicious planning you can still get the nutrition you need. Carry packets of trail mix or buy apples or bananas from a corner market for quick energy snacks. Also carry a bottle of water with you so you can hydrate during the course of your busy day.





Taurus

You won't have time for slow-moving people on this fast-paced day. But if you slow down long enough, you may notice that they all look a lot happier and less stressed than you. So take a few moments to join your coworkers for bagels and coffee before you blast off again. What's your hurry? You've got all day!





Gemini

Don't grumble if your spouse, partner, or significant other puts you on a strict diet today. They do it out of love and genuine concern for your health. Having them involved means you won't be alone. They'll be right there beside you, enjoying stir-fried tofu with bok choy and garlic. Sharing your pain with someone you love will make dieting easier.





Cancer

It's cold and flu season, and you may be afraid to leave the house. But there are natural ways to fortify your defenses. Mushrooms are surprisingly effective at boosting your immune system while also lowering cholesterol and blood-pressure levels. So whether you serve them in salads or stir-fries, or use them in gravy, there's a fungus among us you should be eating right now.





Leo

You focus on the things you want with laser-like intensity, and not much can stand in your way. You hear that little voice in your head and off you go! So heed that voice today, especially if it wants cantaloupe wrapped in fresh prosciutto and hand-stuffed crab ravioli. You'll be glad you listened.



Virgo

The office may not be the best place to look for romance. Things could become really uncomfortable if things don't work out. So look for love elsewhere today. There's a reason why the cute server at your favorite deli always gives you extra French fries with your open-faced roast beef sandwich, and it's not because you're a good tipper.





Libra

Thinking about the past is a good thing, but don't set up camp there. Too much nostalgia can prevent you from appreciating the present. So for today, let an old-fashioned fried chicken and biscuit dinner take you briefly back to days gone by. But let it go once dinner is over. You have too much going on in the here and now to linger in the past.





Scorpio

Finding something healthy to eat among the usual gut-busting suspects at parties can be a problem. But bring along healthy and homemade appetizers and you'll become part of the solution. Apricot canapes, Vietnamese spring rolls or beef satay offer wholesome alternatives to all those cakes and cookies.





Sagittarius

You may be packing a lot more junk in your trunk than you used to. It could be time to start making your own healthy meals. Chicken or tuna pita wraps, fruit and yogurt will do wonders when it comes to reducing your girth.





Capricorn

You'll have the energy levels of a superhero today. Your strength is the powerful aftereffect of an egg-white spinach omelet, whole grain toast and cup of nonfat yogurt. But be careful later. A bulky pasta primavera lunch could be your Kryptonite.





Aquarius

You may feel sluggish today, as if you never really woke up. Maybe you're not incorporating enough iron in your diet. It's not hard to get; one glass of orange juice is all you need. Look for it in lean meats, fish and poultry. Guys should be taking in eight milligrams a day while ladies should aim for 18.





Pisces

You may feel as if life has gotten repetitive, as if you're doing the same old things over and over again. But with a little imagination you can put a new spin on the familiar. Adding calamari rings to a marinara sauce will give a wonderful texture to your next pasta dinner. Go really crazy by sprinkling hot pepper flakes on your garlic bread. Now you're livin'!



