Your Daily FoodScope for December 30, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Today will be a good one to use your positive energies to boost the spirits of those around you. Giving friends a sympathetic shoulder to cry on could be all it takes to cheer up the bluest of moods. Serving homemade oatmeal cookies and chocolate milk could be the icing on the cake.





Taurus

Open your heart to friends who can help you sort out the heavy issues in your life. Don't be surprised if they cook you a nice meal as part of your therapy. After partaking of their homemade sausage and pesto lasagna you may feel that weight lift from your shoulders right down to your tummy.





Gemini

Focus on creative ways of snacking today and you could avoid pesky fat and calories. For instance, a cup of hot chocolate has half the calories and fat than a chocolate bar, and baked tortillas chips trump greasy potato chips any day. See? All it takes is a little research and imagination.





Cancer

Sailing into uncharted waters today may sound risky, but there won't be anything fishy about trying new seafood. Blackened tilapia, grilled ahi filets, crawfish gumbo and baked haddock will all be interesting alternative to salmon or trout, although an old fave like New England clam chowder will be like sailing back into your home port.





Leo

You'll be the calm eye of the storm today as others try to rain on your parade. But you'll use a soothing cup of organic chamomile tea as a raincoat, and a delicious sliver of citrus-flavored chocolate as an umbrella. So, let it rain, let it rain, let it rain!



What does your karmic journey hold? Discover your destiny with our Karma Report. ✨





Virgo

You respect other people's opinions until they relate directly to you. So listen rather than erupt in anger when they give an assessment of your unhealthy snacking habits. Take their lead at lunch instead and get the grilled shrimp and veggie salad. And apologize for your needless outbursts while you're at it.





Libra

All you'll want to do is put your head down and try to make it through the day without having any anvils dropped on you. Reach into your karmic knapsack and dig out of steaming cup of soothing organic Japanese Gyokuro tea. You'll discover why Gyokuro means 'the dew of jewels' in Japanese.





Scorpio

Use a little imagination today, and you can turn lunch from bland to grand. Leftover cold pesto pasta or fried rice with roast duck will liven up noontime, while pita pockets can be filled with everything from albacore tuna to grilled chicken strips. All-natural turkey jerky will make for a lively, protein-packed snack for later on.





Sagittarius

Somewhere along the line today you may realize you've lost an appetite for junk and fast food. Good for you! A sudden craving for salads, yogurt, grilled or broiled chicken breast and salmon and lot of veggies has replaced your old hunger, and you'll like this new one a lot better.





Capricorn

You'll feel as if you're banging your head against a wall when communicating healthy eating habits to your kids. So let actions do the speaking today. Fill wheat tortillas with chicken or lean meats and veggies for fun, healthy burritos, or spice up Cobb salads with shrimp, fusilli pasta, and kidney beans. They'll get the message loud and clear.





Aquarius

You'll only need to keep that belt tightened for a few more days. So slog your way though another lunch of ramen noodles and carrot sticks. It won't be long until you're dining on steak and lobster again. But with your salary, though, that may be meatloaf and tuna casserole.





Pisces

You've spent months transforming yourself in the gym, and now you look marvelous! But don't rest on your laurels, and don't get weak. Your healthy diet obviously works for you, so back away from that double cheeseburger and fries or you may have to answer to the salad police.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.