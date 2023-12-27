Your Daily FoodScope for December 27, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Boiling things down to the essence will be tastier, in the long run, so take steps to simplify your life today. It doesn't always have to be a full-blown feast; sometimes Sloppy Joes and French fries are just fine.





Taurus

You'll be open to innovation today, and no cuisine will too be foreign. Peruvian sancochado, Filipino tinapa, and Malaysian ginger duck mee will stimulate your culinary senses. Keep your mind and appetite open today -- tastes this eclectic make you a true globetrotter.





Gemini

You'll meet someone today who will influence your point of view. This person will force you to think outside of the box, and you might finally see the light. You'll see that the Australian wines are as vibrant as anything from France or Napa Valley, and their blends are a knockout.





Cancer

Exchanging differing ideas is what creative collaboration is all about, so it will be good to learn how to give and take today. The same will hold true at lunch when coworkers urge you to try the grilled rattlesnake filets at a Tex-Mex restaurant. You'll be surprised to discover that it really does taste like chicken.





Leo

A moment comes in every person's life when it's time to let go of childhood favorites, and that time may be today. Oh, it'll be okay to hold on to your teddy bear or old baseball cards collections. It's the binge snacking on jelly beans and gummy bears that will have to go, or you'll no longer be able to fit into those jeans you've been wearing since college.



Virgo

You love the warming effects of a bowl of hot soup on a chilly autumn day, but you sometimes get tired of chicken noodle, lentil or minestrone. So go for something different today, like Philly-style snapper turtle soup. Thick, savory and delicious, it's especially good when you drizzle a little sherry on top.





Libra

You may be around your colleagues more than you are your family. And like some families, too much togetherness can lead to conflicts. So try to defuse tense situations, especially if they carry into lunch. Sharing homemade chicken and sun-dried tomato bruschetta could make people happy, and keep it from feeling as if you're dining with the Sopranos.





Scorpio

Today's family breakfast could be marred by frayed moods and flaring tempers. But there are tasty and clever ways to turn things from crappy to happy. Top bowls of oatmeal off with blueberry smiley faces or make kooky stick figure people out of sausage links. Then maybe you can get on with the business of having a happy, productive day.





Sagittarius

Connecting with friends abroad by sending care packages of food will be a special way to stay in touch. Mailing homemade marinara sauces, bread, and pasta will be like a meal in a box. Including a hand-written note will make the whole package so much more personalized than email ever could.





Capricorn

You may come into a bit of money today. It won't be a windfall, but maybe just enough to buy yourself something special. So be shrewd in how you spend it. Treating yourself to Beef Wellington and a fine bottle of Napa Valley cabernet will be perfect, and you may even have enough left over to buy yourself an iPhone.





Aquarius

Be mindful of what you put in your body and today will be a great one. Vitamin- and nutrient-rich meals, such as grilled salmon filets and brown rice, stir-fried garlic chicken and veggies or just a bowl of minestrone soup, will fortify your body and soul.





Pisces

The swirl of office activity could make it hard to focus today, but going somewhere quiet might not be possible. Snacking on trail mix and fruit will give you the slow-burning carbs and nutrients that bolster mental focus. That and listening to classical or ambient music through headphones could put you in the peaceful eye of the storm.



