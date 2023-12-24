Your Daily FoodScope for December 24, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll use people to your advantage today, but for once it'll be a good thing. They'll be glad to taste test your new recipes -- you could get a thumbs up on your seafood Newburg, while they'll estimate that your Irish lamb stew needs a tad more pepper.





Taurus

You can teach and help people today by revealing some of your culinary talents. Tutor them on good nutrition by treating them to yogurt, fresh strawberries, and almonds. Showing them healthy yet fun ways to snack could be enlightening and help them get over their junk food addictions.





Gemini

You'll never learn anything new unless you try. So don't be afraid to venture into the unknown today, especially in the kitchen. You'll find that spinach souffle or pecan pie isn't as complicated as you thought. So go ahead and pat yourself on the back for a job well done. You've earned it!





Cancer

Today will go well if you're realistic about your expectations and don't bite off more than you can chew. Knowing your threshold for pain will also be very important. Because if you toss more habanera peppers than you can handle into your homemade chili con carne, the day could turn out to be very unpleasant indeed.





Leo

Listening to people's advice before jumping into the pool isn't one of your strong points. But tempering your impulsive instincts today could keep you out of hot water. So show patience before digging into that sausage and pesto pizza that's just out of the oven. It could save you from days of feeling those little ribbons of charred skin hanging from the roof of your mouth.



Virgo

You'll be all business as you sit down at your desk to start a new day. But then you'll realize it's Friday, and you'll get caught up in a spirit of frivolity. The next thing you know you'll take a long lunch, or however long it takes to polish off a bowl of French onion soup, breaded chicken fingers and a hot roast beef grinder.





Libra

Pining over lost love will make you depressed today. Wallowing in gloom will keep you from remembering happier times. So go full tilt if you're going to be miserable, and throw comfort food into the mix. A pesto and sausage lasagna might help you feel better. Or not. You won't really care one way or the other.





Scorpio

You and coworkers will have opposing ideas on where to spend Happy Hour. You'll want to check out a new coffee shop known for their healthy salads and quiche, while they'll favor a brewpub and all those fried chicken fingers, jalapeno poppers, and crab puffs. You may be outnumbered on this one, but a few cheese quesadillas won't be that bad.





Sagittarius

You'll get directly to the point on all issues today, no matter how trivial. Being so succinct will make for an organized and fast-paced day. But lighten up once work is over. Take your time ordering from the Chinese menu. Deciding between spring or egg rolls or hot and sour or wonton soup could take a while.





Capricorn

You'll feel your stamina fade in the home stretch today. Perhaps your new carb-free diet is the culprit. Man doth not live on veggies alone, and a grilled chicken and brown rice bowl will give you everything you need for sustained energy. Don't worry; there will be some veggies in there too.





Aquarius

You may feel sluggish today as if your head is full of molasses. This could be an indicator that there's not enough iron in your diet. It can be found in a variety of food sources, such as lean beef, chicken, shellfish, nuts and, yes, molasses. Roasted ham with molasses and pecans is a meal that could make you a real, ahem, ironman.





Pisces

You may dream you're Captain Nemo, and your ship is under siege by a giant sea squid. Being the bold adventurer you are, you'll slay your inky nemesis. Then, being the culinary expert you also are, you'll prepare a giant friend calamari feast for the entire crew to enjoy.



