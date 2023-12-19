Your Daily FoodScope for December 19, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll spend the day searching for something you can't quite put your finger on. Still, a sense deep inside will goad you on with relentless abandon. Driven by this hunger, you may find yourself sampling the lamb and potato stew at a neighborhood Irish pub, and you'll finally find what you were looking for.





Taurus

You'll tackle this day with a passionate lust for life. The world will be a better place as you do everything with gusto and pizzazz. You'll want to share your savory homemade coq au vin and buttered egg noodles with everyone, though your clan prefers those recipes kept within the family.





Gemini

You may today find yourself in a part of town you're unfamiliar with. But don't let fear trump your sense of exploration. You could find undiscovered treasures, including a Russian bistro that has the best botvin'ya soup and pelmeni this side of Leningrad.





Cancer

Not being able to make a clear-cut decision could be a problem today. But letting people make your choices for you could be even worse. So show a backbone and make a selection. Otherwise you'll have the prawns you really wanted, only they'll be covered in batter and deep-fried.





Leo

There won't be anything more important to you today than spending time with your family. So nurture them and show them how much you care. A home-cooked meal will speak volumes, because nothing says love like chicken and dumplings, except maybe an apple pie for dessert.



Virgo

Go on a mission of discovery today in your own backyard. You'll be amazed at what you can find by exploring backstreets and off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods. You may even discover a hip, bohemian coffee shop that sells veggie burritos and organic chocolate cupcakes. Make it a day by sticking around for the poetry slam.





Libra

You won't be in a sharing mood today. It's not that you're selfish -- well, maybe it is. But there's no need to feel guilty about it. You slaved over a hot stove to create the perfect deep-dish peach cobbler and you've earned the right to eat every last morsel, right down to the final crumb.





Scorpio

After a few down days you'll feel a regeneration of spirit today. So share your newfound positivity with those around you. Fill your pockets with jellybeans and chocolate kisses and pass them out to everyone you meet. It's all about sharing the love.





Sagittarius

Go for a long walk today and revel in the beauty of the season. Taking a solo stroll will also help you get in touch with your deeper thoughts and feelings. You'll feel refreshed and rejuvenated afterward, so sit on the porch with a cup of warm apple cider and watch the sun go down.





Capricorn

You'll want to flex your power at home today, but you're family could prove stronger than you. That'll be apparent when you announce you'll be serving oatmeal and fruit for breakfast. They won't be into that, and a battle will ensue. So just fly the white flag, and make them their buttermilk pancakes and apple sausage. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.





Aquarius

You'll fret today when you realize you can't protect your clan from everything. So do what you can to keep them from putting harmful things into their body. Serve them a bounty of healthy foods, everything from salads to turkey burgers to organic cookies. They might not appreciate it at first, but they'll thank you later.





Pisces

Leave any kind of business or legal stuff for another day; today's one for play! So do whatever it is that makes you feel happy and carefree. Spending the afternoon at a local farmer's market is always a blast; who knows, you may be the winner of this year's pie-eating contest.



