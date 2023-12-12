Your Daily FoodScope for December 12, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

Avoid eating foods that are high in calories, sugar, sodium, high fructose corn syrup and trans fats, or that contain preservatives or additives. You might think your options are limited, but one look at a big green salad with plenty of grilled chicken and veggies will tell you how wrong you are.





Taurus

Jump in the car and retreat into the nature today. The first of the fall colors will paint a dramatic landscape, and the chill in the air will feel invigorating. Get even more into the autumnal spirit by buying fresh-baked apple and pumpkin pies at a local farmers market. Eat them with dinner, if you can make it that far.





Gemini

You'll achieve a lot by doing very little today. Your family may chide you for spending the day on the couch watching football and eating popcorn, but pay them no mind; you've earned to chance to relax. But they won't complain later when two very large, very cheesy pizzas are delivered to the door, and you're more than willing to share.





Cancer

Put your boundless energy to good use today. You'll be able to easily knock off chores and errands, and still have time to host friends for dinner. You'll put together a big lasagna and garlic bread dinner in record time, and finally be able to settle down for food, friends and football on TV.





Leo

Your subconscious mind will fixate on challenging foods today, and it'll be hard to deny the lure of spicy enchiladas and authentic Chinese Szechuan prawns. Go ahead and give in to the cravings today. But you'll be sorry tomorrow when your stomach feels like a volcano that's about to blow!



Virgo

The chill means you should be fortifying your body now. That means eating foods that are high in antioxidants; fresh fruit like kiwi, blueberries, pomegranate and pineapple top that list. Dried apricots, prunes and dates will work just as well.





Libra

Expensive dinners at trendy restaurants can often be all style and no substance; much ado about nothing. But a quickly thrown together tuna and cheese casserole and garlic bread dinner can be priceless. Very often it's the simpler things in life that are the best.





Scorpio

Today's not a good one for letting yourself go. Your indulgences will run rampant, and there will be no pizza too cheesy, no onion ring too crispy, no Buffalo wing too spicy. A little self-control could keep you from looking like the Pillsbury Dough Boy float at the Thanksgiving parade, so use it.





Sagittarius

You may find yourself drawn to your polar opposite today. Whereas you prefer coffee black, they'll like tea with a bit of milk. They may be vegan while you crave a porterhouse steak. Don't fret, as opposites really can attract. A match-up this rare can actually turn out well done.





Capricorn

Keeping up with a sensible, healthy diet can be tough when everyone around you is splashing out on junk food. But you're dedicated to your mission, so turn a blind eye to all of that ice cream, pizza and chocolate. Solider on with your spinach salad with almonds and green apple slices, and ignore the urge to cave in to temptation.





Aquarius

You may not be doing Fido any favor by feeding him your leftover hamburgers. There are probably onion and garlic mixed in with the beef, and both can be toxic to dogs. And make sure you take the skin off of any chicken or turkey you may feed him, as that can also be quite harmful to your best friend.





Pisces

You'll think you're dreaming today when you see a steaming carafe of French onion soup. You'll believe it's an illusion as you raise the spoon to your mouth, breathing in the savory aroma. But when you relish that first taste, and you're pulling a long string of Swiss cheese out of the bowl, you'll know that this is reality at its very best.



