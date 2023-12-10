Your Daily FoodScope for December 10, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You may feel sluggish and weak today; like you have an illness coming on. Taking quick action could keep the sniffles from becoming the full-blown flu. A prescription of orange juice, chicken noodle soup and plenty of water will be just what the doctor ordered.





Taurus

You'll be very expressive today, and you'll let your feelings be known in loud and dramatic terms. But your effusiveness will get on people's nerves, especially when you thank the cook at the local diner for a particularly good hot roast beef sandwich by bursting into tears and kissing his hand.





Gemini

What you call thrifty others consider downright cheap. This will become evident at lunch today when you demand that the check be narrowed to the last penny. But the final straw will come when you point out that you ate one less egg roll than the others and the chicken chow mein wasn't quite to your liking.





Cancer

Romance is like a bud that's just ready to bloom; all you have to do is nurture it. So take things in baby steps and don't get too demonstrative in your approach. Serving a nice home-cooked meal of oyster stew, oysters on the half shell and oysters Rockefeller may be a bit over the top.





Leo

It'll be up to you to maintain the goodwill when coworkers are at each other's throats today. Your peacekeeping efforts won't be for naught, though, as you manage to restore a sense of harmony. All it might take is a big box of chocolate donuts and a few cinnamon rolls thrown in for good measure.



Virgo

You may have to act as your own therapist today if you want to overcome recent emotional troubles. Years of practice may have made you an expert at that, and cooking a cheese and sausage calzone will not only help you feel better, but it'll be a lot cheaper than seeing a real therapist.





Libra

Stick with current projects today, no matter how inconsequential they may seem. Blowing them off until later won't make them disappear, and will only prolong the agony. So work through lunch if you must; by now you should be used to eating pork chow mein out of a box with a pair of wooden chopsticks.





Scorpio

Don't even try to control your emotions today. Some will admire how you burst into tears without embarrassment; others will find it annoying, especially when you bawl in the middle of lunch when you realize that someone ate the last slice of pepperoni pizza, and all you got was a slice of veggie.





Sagittarius

Do your best to show at least one act of compassion today. That could be as simple as buying a roast beef hoagie for a homeless person or dropping off cans of soup and boxes of cereal to a local food drive. Then persuade each of your friends to do the same, and the world will be a better place, if only for a day.





Capricorn

Your energy levels will be all over the place today. At one moment you'll be a dervish of activity; drained and exhausted the next. But stabilizing won't be as difficult as you think; all it could take is a well-timed shot of caffeine and a thick, rich slice of German chocolate cake.





Aquarius

You may feel confused about upheavals in your personal life today. But emotional outbursts won't do anything to help you feel better. So stay calm and even-tempered in the face of the storm, and let a let a plate of chicken and dumplings be your therapist.





Pisces

You won't be interested in anything bland or run of the mill today, especially at lunch. You'd rather have something that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face. You know exactly what to do about that, and a plate of chicken and veggie chow fun will be... well, fabulous.



