Your Daily FoodScope for December 07, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll get the feeling today that despite your best efforts, your hard work isn't paying off. That'll happen shortly after the salmon cakes you lovingly prepared fall apart in the frying pan. Here's a hint that spells success: put the patties in the fridge for an hour before cooking them in canola oil on medium high heat.





Taurus

You'll hope that your workday will be tense and stressful. That way you'll have an excuse for binge snacking on chocolate bars and almond butterscotch cookies. But do you really need an excuse for overindulging, particularly so extremely? You know you're going to snack anyway, so go ahead!





Gemini

You'll do all you can to keep from overeating today, but your deep reserves of hidden strength will elude you. So it'll be a bagel and cream cheese here, a few chocolate chip cookies there, with four or five slices of pizza in between. Be strong another time.





Cancer

Your adventurous dinner ideas will be shot down by your cautious friends today. Suggestions of sushi, Ethiopian, Cajun and vegetarian will all get kicked to the curb as they opt for the same old Italian restaurant. You'll either have to adopt a more conservative palette or find new friends.





Leo

Chaos always ensues when the lines between right and wrong are blurred. And you may not be able to tell the difference today, especially after you convince yourself a burrito with the works will be the right thing to eat. It might be if it weren't for all that sour cream, cheese and guacamole. But, as it is, it'll be oh-so wrong.



Virgo

It's always good to research a new restaurant to see how healthy their menu is. Some will be better than others, but most will offer grilled chicken, salmon, salads and soups. It's the cheese, butter-based sauces and deep-fried portions that cause decent menus to go south. Skip all the extras, or ask for them on the side. Better yet, just dine at home.





Libra

You can get through another office pizza lunch today if you exhibit a little self-control. Make two slices your limit and go for veggie toppings. There will be plenty for you as everyone else digs into the sausage and pepperoni, but don't let an embarrassment of riches defeat your resolve, and don't be tempted to have 'just one' of the pepperoni slices.





Scorpio

You'll face a strong opponent today. Its name will be hunger and it'll attack sometime between lunch and dinner. You may think eating a bag of potato chips or a few cookies will defeat this antagonist, but you're only playing into its hands. Self-control will be your ally, and a chicken parm dinner will be your just rewards.





Sagittarius

Today will be dull and mundane, just the way you like it. As such, it'll also be relaxed and stress free. So enjoy the downtime while it last. You may even be able to enjoy your tuna hoagie lunch at your desk while watching YouTube videos and shopping on eBay.





Capricorn

Expect to be tempted and wooed today. The enticements may be too much to bear, and you'll briefly flirt with caving in. But ultimately you'll remain faithful to your scrambled egg whites and fruit, and leave the eggs Benedict and home fries for your less disciplined friends.





Aquarius

Your more eccentric friends may be kooky, but they're also a lot of fun. So accept an invitation to dine with them tonight. You won't know what they'll be serving, but tofu loaf and a big salad made with edible weeds will be neither surprising nor unexpected.





Pisces

People will remark about the healthy glow you'll give off today. They'll look at you as if you're crazy when you tell them that you moisturize with extra virgin olive oil (it really works). Don't hesitate to blame that dewy luminescence on lots of veggies, a little sun and plenty of yoga.



