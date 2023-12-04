Your Daily FoodScope for December 04, 2023





Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!





Aries

You'll be first in line at the bakery. Passers-by will give you strange looks as you stand your ground, waiting patiently for the doors to open. But your patience will be well rewarded when you're eating a freshly made cinnamon bun that's right out of the oven and still piping hot.





Taurus

The mornings are your favorite time of the week since you're never in a hurry to do anything. So grab the morning paper, brew a pot of Balinese Blue Moon coffee, toast a few English muffins and just kick back and enjoy the peace and quiet.





Gemini

Keep to yourself today, lest you scorch people with your fiery moods. It may also be a good idea to do something that makes you a little less ignitable. Treating yourself to a root beer float could be a mood changer. Once you get a glimpse of yourself with a funny whipped cream mustache you may finally lighten up.





Cancer

Too much household mayhem could get your quills up. But it's an awesome morning and everyone just wants to have fun. So get in the spirit by making the kids strawberry waffles. It may elevate your mood so much you'll spray extra whipped cream on them.





Leo

Turn another ho-hum evening into an event by hosting a late-season barbecue. The air may be crisp, but the coals will be hot and the chipotle-grilled spare ribs lively and spicy. Serve warm apple cider as an after-dinner beverage and bask in the glow of friends, food, and falling leaves.



Discover why 2022 is the year you've been waiting for with your 2022 Premium Horoscope





Virgo

Get the gang together for a little autumn pigskin party. Everyone will be hungry after a spirited game, so head back to your place for a good German Pilsner, fine Napa Valley Cabernet, and savory beef stew that's been cooking in the slow cooker overnight.





Libra

Today will be as great as having Oprah invite you to a steak and lobster dinner at her house. Or it could be as bad as having Maury Povich drop by with all your exes and their axes to grind with you. Woe is you -- just eat and enjoy your day, regardless of who's there.





Scorpio

Family members may wake up on the wrong side of the bed today, and the morning could get tense. So treat everyone to breakfast at the pancake house. Somewhere between the waffles and the apple sausage links you may notice those frowns have suddenly turned upside down.





Sagittarius

You may wake up this morning exhibiting childlike behavior. But unlike real children, it will be neither cute nor endearing. Still, you'll throw a temper tantrum when you see that you're out of Cap'n Crunch and somebody's absconded with the last of the Pop Tarts.





Capricorn

You'll blow off chores today in favor of watching movies. That's okay; you deserve a little R and R. So make some popcorn, pour yourself a cold iced tea, and watch 'Star Wars' for the umpteenth time. It never gets old, does it?





Aquarius

You may find yourself reverting to the bohemian ways of your youth today. So make a few veggie burritos and tofu burgers, put some flowers in your hair and dance barefoot in a field of clover. But don't forget to put money in the meter. It would be a real bummer if your Lexus gets towed while you're tripping the light fantastic.





Pisces

Find a way to channel what little energy you have today because those errands won't run themselves. Do your best to get things done, but expect exhaustion to set in. Hopefully, that'll happen near a French bistro, so you can spend the rest of the day enjoying French onion soup and a crab quiche.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!