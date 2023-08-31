Your Daily FoodScope for August 31, 2023





Aries

Don't get upset if it seems like everything's going wrong at work today. Patience and perseverance will get you through this frustrating day. You can take solace in the fact that workdays all will eventually end, and a baked eggplant parmesan dinner will turn out oh-so right.





Taurus

People who are jealous of your talents could make life hard for you today. So don't give them fuel for their fire. You may think that having lunch at your desk will keep them from seeing what you're eating, but you'll be wrong. They'll come flocking once they get a whiff of your homemade beef stew and they'll hate you for it.





Gemini

Rushing into things today could keep you from seeing what you're getting into. Take it slow and analytical, and you'll see exactly what you're getting. As it is, that frozen yogurt you think is so healthy for you is almost as bad as eating ice cream. But you would know that if you only did the research to see what's really in it.





Cancer

Your emotions will roil and heave like the sea in a cyclone today. Munching on almonds could have a soothing effect. These tiny giants are packed with Vitamins B2 and E, magnesium and zinc, all of which help produce mood regulating serotonin. So a handful of nuts could keep your from going nuts today.





Leo

Work may be insane these days, but don't let that keep you from spending time with your family tonight. Ignore the urge to work overtime so you can go home and cook them a special dinner. New bonds of togetherness can be forges over baked manicotti shells and garlic bread.



Virgo

Don't let negative emotions propel you into binge eating today. Sugary snacks like chocolate and cake are a false fix that will wreak havoc on your waistline. Go for foods high in mood-elevating Vitamin C like blueberries or oranges instead. You'll feel better without packing on the pounds.





Libra

Money is tight these days, but there are clever ways to treat yourself while saving some dough. Make the best of your leftovers by spinning them off into new and original meals. Turkey and ham can be used in quiche or omelets, while pasta and noodles are great for casseroles. All it takes is a little imagination.





Scorpio

Your confidence will be through the roof today. Being so sure of yourself will have you taking on new ventures without fear or trepidation. You'll be amazed when your first stab at Cantonese crispy roasted pork comes out perfect, and you'll want to try even more tricky adventures.





Sagittarius

You'll wake up today feeling slow and sluggish. But it won't take much to shake the cobwebs out of your head. A healthy breakfast could do the trick, especially if you load a bowl of oatmeal with blueberries, raisins and cinnamon. The resulting energy rush will having you running on all cylinders again.





Capricorn

You'll find yourself making all the right decisions today. You may sit on the fence with some of them, but you'll eventually make the right choice. This will help you to ignore the temptation of eating chocolate and cookies for your midday sugar rush in favor of healthier fare like orange and mango slices.





Aquarius

Make time to slow down for a much needed breather during the course of your hectic day. A brief respite will recharge your batteries and clear your head. All it could take is a cup of Orange Pekoe tea and a small fruit salad to give you energy to make it to quitting time.





Pisces

Stick to the things you know best today. This will be especially true in your choice of lunch restaurants. Go somewhere where you can actually understand what's on the menu, even if it means having the meatloaf Blue Plate Special for the second time this week.



